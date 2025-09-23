Russian troops attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure hit

On the night of September 23, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with attack UAVs. One of the critical infrastructure facilities was hit. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv MVA Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Bryzhynskyi, at least two explosions caused by enemy UAVs were recorded within the city.

The enemy is attacking one of the critical infrastructure facilities - he wrote.

According to his information, no one was injured as a result of the attack.

Recall

On the evening of September 22, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with six guided aerial bombs, hitting private households and industrial facilities. At least one residential building was destroyed, neighboring buildings were damaged, and a person may be under the rubble.

