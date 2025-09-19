Umerov: Russia is preparing to increase the number of attacks on Ukraine to a thousand per day

According to Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Russia plans to increase the number of attacks on Ukraine to a thousand per day. Ukraine, in turn, needs more air defense systems and funding for interceptors. He stated this in an interview with CNN, as reported by UNN.

Details

In response to a reporter's remark that after the last meeting between the US and Russia in Alaska, Russia intensified its attacks on Ukraine with both cruise ballistic missiles and drones, Umerov replied that thanks to the support of Europe and the US, Ukraine has so far managed to repel such attacks. However, according to him, Russia is not going to stop there and will increase the number of attacks to a thousand per day in the near future.

We, of course, need more air defense, we need funding for interceptor drones, but Russia is trying to increase the number of attacks to a thousand attacks per day. - said Umerov.

By the end of the year, I think they will increase it, and this shows that Russia has no great intention to stop this war. - he added.

Umerov: prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine continues, but key negotiations will take place after meetings in Washington