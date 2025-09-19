$41.250.05
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
10:27 AM • 8486 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
08:43 AM • 22599 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 38381 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 40514 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 62700 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 43302 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51334 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 76001 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29334 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Umerov: Russia is preparing to increase the number of attacks on Ukraine to a thousand per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that Russia plans to increase the number of attacks on Ukraine to a thousand per day. Ukraine needs additional air defense systems and funding for interceptors.

Umerov: Russia is preparing to increase the number of attacks on Ukraine to a thousand per day

According to Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Russia plans to increase the number of attacks on Ukraine to a thousand per day. Ukraine, in turn, needs more air defense systems and funding for interceptors. He stated this in an interview with CNN, as reported by UNN.

Details

In response to a reporter's remark that after the last meeting between the US and Russia in Alaska, Russia intensified its attacks on Ukraine with both cruise ballistic missiles and drones, Umerov replied that thanks to the support of Europe and the US, Ukraine has so far managed to repel such attacks. However, according to him, Russia is not going to stop there and will increase the number of attacks to a thousand per day in the near future.

We, of course, need more air defense, we need funding for interceptor drones, but Russia is trying to increase the number of attacks to a thousand attacks per day.

- said Umerov.

By the end of the year, I think they will increase it, and this shows that Russia has no great intention to stop this war.

- he added.

Umerov: prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine continues, but key negotiations will take place after meetings in Washington19.09.25, 13:47 • 952 views

Alona Utkina

War in UkrainePolitics
Alaska
Rustem Umerov
Europe
United States
Ukraine