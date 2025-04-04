Ukrzaliznytsia has sent a train with the first children's car on the Kharkiv-Yasinia route. The car is adapted for comfortable
travel for families with children, equipped with interactive elements and special markings.
Starting August 1, Ukrzaliznytsia will add women's compartments to four long-distance trains to guarantee the privacy and safety
of passengers traveling with children.
Almost 400 Ukrzaliznytsia cars are guaranteed to have working air conditioners, while another 650 cars have outdated air
conditioning systems that can operate intermittently during the summer heat.
Rescuers are working to extinguish a fire in a forestry on an area of almost 5 hectares near the village of Yasinya, Rakhiv
district, Transcarpathia, with 104 people and 17 vehicles involved.