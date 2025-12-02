$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Starting December 3, the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application allows users to book up to four trips totaling 3000 kilometers as part of the "3000 km across Ukraine" program, which is available to frontline communities. Free tickets are offered on 24 designated routes in open-plan carriages, compartments, regional trains, and Intercity 2nd class.

"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers

The "3000 km across Ukraine" program has started in test mode for frontline communities, and tomorrow it will be possible to book up to four trips in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application. How to book a ticket for "kilometers" and which frontline routes are available - read in the UNN material.

Details

In the initial phase, the program focuses on routes to and from frontline communities. The program will operate within the framework of the presidential program "Winter Support". 

Tomorrow, December 3, at 10:00 AM, it will be possible to book up to four trips totaling 3000 kilometers in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application. Free tickets for available seats will be available in open-plan carriages, compartments, regional trains, and 2nd class Intercity on 24 designated routes. Their list will be updated. Currently, the program does not cover the premium segment (SV and 1st class).   

The first routes under this program will depart on December 5.

How to book a ticket for kilometers:

1️⃣Update or install the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application. The account must be verified through "Diia.Signature".

2️⃣In the application, click on the "3000" icon and "Participate" — you will receive your 3000 km.

3️⃣Choose a train marked "3000". The ticket price is automatically covered from the bonus kilometer account.

No additional funds from the state budget are allocated for this program. The Government's decision provides, in particular, for compensators so that Ukrzaliznytsia receives additional income, including dynamic pricing in the premium segment.

The state has already started and will continue to co-finance passenger transportation so that the railway can operate stably. And today's government decision will launch a new approach to this financing. In the first quarter of 2026, a mechanism should be created that will compensate for the difference between affordable tariffs for passengers and the actual cost of transportation. This is an important step for the stable operation of the railway during the war.

The routes for the pilot launch were determined based on an analysis of train occupancy, with a special emphasis on the needs of residents of frontline regions. This will stimulate travel for those Ukrainians for whom an affordable fare is key, rather than the duration of the trip, and also partially relieve peak periods of transportation.

Important to know:

▪️Tickets can only be booked for yourself and your child. It is not possible to book for adult relatives or friends.

▪️Children over 5 years old also receive their own 3000 km. To do this, they must be added to your account in "Diia" (upload a birth certificate).

▪️The program offers seats in open-plan carriages, compartments, regional trains, and 2nd class Intercity.

▪️The program only covers the cost of travel. Bedding, tea, animal transportation, luggage, and other additional services are paid separately.

▪️Kilometers cannot be monetized; they are only valid for travel.

▪️The 3000 kilometers do not necessarily have to be used in December 2025; Ukrzaliznytsia will offer the largest number of seats primarily during the low season (January, February, October, November).

▪️The unused remainder of the 3000 kilometers across Ukraine can later be converted into bonus "hugs" in Ukrzaliznytsia's "Iron Friends" loyalty program. This functionality will appear in the UZ application in 2026. It will be announced separately.

Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy01.11.25, 16:06 • 79390 views

List of frontline routes available under the program in December:

  • No. 101/102 Mykolaiv – Barvinkove (Kramatorsk);
    • No. 103/104 (Kramatorsk) Barvinkove – Lviv;
      • No. 109/110 Lviv – Mykolaiv;
        • No. 115/116 Sumy – Kyiv;
          • No. 121/122 Mykolaiv – Kyiv;
            • No. 127/128 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia;
              • No. 141/142  Ivano-Frankivsk – Chernihiv;
                • No. 143/144 Sumy – Rakhiv; 
                  • No. 39/40 Solotvyno – Zaporizhzhia;
                    • No. 45/44 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod;
                      • No. 47/48 Zaporizhzhia – Mukachevo;
                        • No. 51/52 Odesa – Zaporizhzhia; 
                          • No. 53/54 Dnipro – Odesa;
                            • No. 61/62 Dnipro – Ivano-Frankivsk; 
                              • No. 773/774 Kyiv – Konotop;
                                • No. 87/88 Kovel – Zaporizhzhia;
                                  • No. 886/888 Fastiv – Chernihiv;
                                    • No. 895/896 Konotop – Fastiv.

                                      Seats are also available in children's compartments on the following trains:

                                      • No. 15/16 Kharkiv – Yasinya;
                                        • No. 17/18 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod; 
                                          • No. 41/42 Dnipro – Truskavets.

                                            And 2nd class seats in Intercity+:

                                            • 719/720 Kharkiv – Kyiv;
                                              • No. 723/722 Kharkiv – Kyiv;
                                                • No. 731/732 Zaporizhzhia – Kyiv.

                                                  Antonina Tumanova

