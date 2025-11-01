Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy

Every Ukrainian will be able to travel three thousand kilometers by rail for free. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announcing new winter support, UNN reports.

I have instructed to develop a special transport support program for all Ukrainians, and there are already proposals from Ukrzaliznytsia - UZ-3000. Three thousand kilometers so that everyone can choose railway routes within Ukraine for free: Lviv - Kyiv, Kyiv - Dnipro, any others. Three thousand kilometers for free - said the Head of State.

According to him, the program is currently being worked out, and since the state supports the passenger transportation sector, "the company must give a tangible response to the people - the funds used really serve society."

