Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced a new winter support program "UZ-3000", which will allow every Ukrainian to travel 3000 kilometers by rail within Ukraine for free. The program is currently being developed by "Ukrzaliznytsia".
I have instructed to develop a special transport support program for all Ukrainians, and there are already proposals from Ukrzaliznytsia - UZ-3000. Three thousand kilometers so that everyone can choose railway routes within Ukraine for free: Lviv - Kyiv, Kyiv - Dnipro, any others. Three thousand kilometers for free
According to him, the program is currently being worked out, and since the state supports the passenger transportation sector, "the company must give a tangible response to the people - the funds used really serve society."
