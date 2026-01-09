Ukrzaliznytsia changed train schedule due to bad weather on January 9

Due to bad weather, which caused delays for a number of trains, Ukrzaliznytsia will dispatch a number of services from their starting point with deviations from the schedule. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

Train departure schedules will look like this:

No. 114 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv +1.30;

No. 42 Truskavets - Dnipro +1 hour;

No. 143 Sumy - Rakhiv +3 hours;

No. 60 Chop - Kyiv +1.30;

No. 57 Yasinya - Kyiv +1 hour;

No. 18 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv +1 hour;

No. 158 Chop - Lviv +1.30;

No. 157 Lviv - Chop +30 minutes;

No. 48/104 Chop, Lviv - Barvinkove +1.30;

No. 291 Kyiv - Lviv +30 minutes;

No. 219 Dnipro - Kyiv +4 hours;

No. 178 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kyiv +3 hours;

No. 771 Kyiv - Khmelnytskyi +3 hours;

No. 6 Yasinya - Zaporizhzhia +2.30.

The delay time is approximate and may change, the railway workers add.

Please listen carefully to announcements at stations. Ukrzaliznytsia is working to get trains back on schedule as soon as possible - the message says.

Recall

In Kyiv, emergency power outages were introduced due to the consequences of a recent large-scale Russian attack and network overload.