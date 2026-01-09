$42.990.27
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 3192 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
09:48 AM • 5852 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 10342 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 19231 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
06:46 AM • 22763 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 68202 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
January 8, 02:11 PM • 59399 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 45866 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
January 8, 01:48 PM • 67290 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Ukrzaliznytsia changed train schedule due to bad weather on January 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Due to bad weather, Ukrzaliznytsia will dispatch a number of trains with delays. The departure time of some services has been changed from 30 minutes to 4 hours.

Ukrzaliznytsia changed train schedule due to bad weather on January 9

Due to bad weather, which caused delays for a number of trains, Ukrzaliznytsia will dispatch a number of services from their starting point with deviations from the schedule. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

Train departure schedules will look like this:

  • No. 114 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv +1.30;
    • No. 42 Truskavets - Dnipro +1 hour;
      • No. 143 Sumy - Rakhiv +3 hours;
        • No. 60 Chop - Kyiv +1.30;
          • No. 57 Yasinya - Kyiv +1 hour;
            • No. 18 Uzhhorod - Kharkiv +1 hour;
              • No. 158 Chop - Lviv +1.30;
                • No. 157 Lviv - Chop +30 minutes;
                  • No. 48/104 Chop, Lviv - Barvinkove +1.30;
                    • No. 291 Kyiv - Lviv +30 minutes;
                      • No. 219 Dnipro - Kyiv +4 hours;
                        • No. 178 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kyiv +3 hours;
                          • No. 771 Kyiv - Khmelnytskyi +3 hours;
                            • No. 6 Yasinya - Zaporizhzhia +2.30.

                              The delay time is approximate and may change, the railway workers add.

                              Please listen carefully to announcements at stations. Ukrzaliznytsia is working to get trains back on schedule as soon as possible

                               - the message says.

                              Recall

                              In Kyiv, emergency power outages were introduced due to the consequences of a recent large-scale Russian attack and network overload.

                              Yevhen Ustimenko

