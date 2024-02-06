Power substation flooded in Zakarpattia due to heavy rainfall

Due to heavy rainfall in Transcarpathia, a number of buildings were flooded, including a local power substation. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that precipitation caused flooding of certain facilities and residential buildings in two districts of Transcarpathia - Rakhiv and Tyachiv.

Rakhiv rescuers were the most active - twice they pumped out water from the local power substation, as there was a real threat of a power outage in the entire district - said the SES.

In addition, on , calls were recorded to one of the Rakhiv shops where the basement and 4 residential buildings were flooded. People were worried that the water would damage the solid fuel boilers in the basements and leave them without heating.

In Tyachiv region, rescuers went once to a private household in the village of Dubove, where water flooded the yard and basement. A total of 9 people and 3 units of equipment were engaged in pumping out the water.

Rescuers warned of rising water levels in Chernihiv region

Addendum

Also, the SES noted that due to the rise of water in the Hlybokyi Potik River, which flows through the Tyachiv district, a local road of approximately 15-20 meters in length was washed away.

The incident occurred on Tsentralna Street in the village of Hlybokyi Potik. Traffic is possible. A meeting of the Solotvyno Territorial Community Commission is scheduled for today - the SES summarized.

At the same time, this morning the State Emergency Service received information about a landslide that blocked one of the local roads in the village of Bohdan in Rakhiv district. Approximately 200 cubic meters of earth have come down in the area of Dovbush Street.

Work is currently underway to clear the roadway, and firefighters from the local fire brigade in Vydrychka are being engaged to cut down trees.

Recall

In the Zakarpattia region , a landslide occurred on an area of approximately 11.2 hectares. According to the SES, there is no threat to residential buildings, and no units of the service were involved. On January 26, the head of the regional commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergencies issued an order to take appropriate response measures.