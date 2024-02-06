Power substation flooded in Zakarpattia due to heavy rainfall

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 77768 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119065 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123643 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165494 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165600 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268403 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176963 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166881 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148635 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238262 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101325 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 71044 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 44158 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 40090 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 53211 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238262 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223578 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249027 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235087 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119065 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100686 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101108 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117586 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118206 views
Actual
Power substation flooded in Zakarpattia due to heavy rainfall

Power substation flooded in Zakarpattia due to heavy rainfall

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25194 views

Heavy rains in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region flooded a number of buildings, including a local power substation.

Due to heavy rainfall in Transcarpathia, a number of buildings were flooded, including a local power substation. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that precipitation caused flooding of certain facilities and residential buildings in two districts of Transcarpathia - Rakhiv and Tyachiv.

Rakhiv rescuers were the most active - twice they pumped out water from the local power substation, as there was a real threat of a power outage in the entire district

- said the SES.

In addition, on , calls were recorded to one of the Rakhiv shops where the basement and 4 residential buildings were flooded. People were worried that the water would damage the solid fuel boilers in the basements and leave them without heating.

In Tyachiv region, rescuers went once to a private household in the village of Dubove, where water flooded the yard and basement. A total of 9 people and 3 units of equipment were engaged in pumping out the water.

Rescuers warned of rising water levels in Chernihiv region15.01.24, 15:28 • 26724 views

Addendum

Also, the SES noted that due to the rise of water in the Hlybokyi Potik River, which flows through the Tyachiv district, a local road of approximately 15-20 meters in length was washed away.

The incident occurred on Tsentralna Street in the village of Hlybokyi Potik. Traffic is possible. A meeting of the Solotvyno Territorial Community Commission is scheduled for today

- the SES summarized.
Image

At the same time, this morning the State Emergency Service received information about a landslide that blocked one of the local roads in the village of Bohdan in Rakhiv district. Approximately 200 cubic meters of earth have come down in the area of Dovbush Street.

Work is currently underway to clear the roadway, and firefighters from the local fire brigade in Vydrychka are being engaged to cut down trees.

Recall

In the Zakarpattia region , a landslide occurred on an area of approximately 11.2 hectares. According to the SES, there is no threat to residential buildings, and no units of the service were involved. On January 26, the head of the regional commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergencies issued an order to take appropriate response measures.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
rakhivRakhiv
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

Contact us about advertising