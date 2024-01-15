Rescuers warned of rising water levels in Chernihiv region

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100890 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111915 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141967 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138913 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176990 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283876 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178247 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167249 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rescuers warned of rising water levels in Chernihiv region

Rescuers warned of rising water levels in Chernihiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26725 views

Rising water levels in Chernihiv region pose a potential threat of flooding. The State Emergency Service is monitoring the situation as some roads are overflowing with water and providing assistance to the local population.

In Chernihiv region, rescuers are recording rising water levels - no flooding of private facilities has been reported so far, but some roads are overflowing with rivers. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details 

It is noted that the Dnipro River overflowed the roadway of Novikova Street in the village of Radul, Ripky community. At the same time, no flooding of household plots, buildings and structures for residential and commercial purposes was registered.

Also The Desna crossed the approach to the pontoon bridge on the Novhorod-Siverskyi - Byryne road in Novhorod-Siverskyi.

The water in the Sniv River continues to rise and has risen by more than a meter. The road connecting the villages of Velykyi and Malyi Dyrchyn in the Sedniv community has been flooded

- the SES warned.

Addendum

Rescuers used a quadcopter to monitor the hydrological situation within the Sedniv community. 

The rescuers also delivered food and medicines to the residents of Malyi Dyrchyn village using the Bogun swamp boat together with representatives of local authorities, the National Police, and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. The village is home to 9 people, including one preschool child.

Recall

Rescuers have been searching for the missing French tourist in the Carpathians since January 12, he last contacted on January 3 and his route was not registered.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

