Rescuers warned of rising water levels in Chernihiv region

In Chernihiv region, rescuers are recording rising water levels - no flooding of private facilities has been reported so far, but some roads are overflowing with rivers. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

It is noted that the Dnipro River overflowed the roadway of Novikova Street in the village of Radul, Ripky community. At the same time, no flooding of household plots, buildings and structures for residential and commercial purposes was registered.

Also The Desna crossed the approach to the pontoon bridge on the Novhorod-Siverskyi - Byryne road in Novhorod-Siverskyi.

The water in the Sniv River continues to rise and has risen by more than a meter. The road connecting the villages of Velykyi and Malyi Dyrchyn in the Sedniv community has been flooded - the SES warned.

Rescuers used a quadcopter to monitor the hydrological situation within the Sedniv community.

The rescuers also delivered food and medicines to the residents of Malyi Dyrchyn village using the Bogun swamp boat together with representatives of local authorities, the National Police, and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. The village is home to 9 people, including one preschool child.

