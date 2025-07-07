More than a dozen trains are delayed: what happened and which ones are affected

A break in the contact network in the Khmelnytskyi region caused delays for a number of trains, some up to about three hours, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Monday, writes UNN.

It is noted that traffic on the double-track section is carried out on one track, and work is underway to restore the contact network.

As of 07:00, the following were delayed:

No. 144/142 Rakhiv, Ivano-Frankivsk - Sumy, Chernihiv +1.44;

No. 22/104 Lviv - Kharkiv, Kramatorsk +3.16;

No. 74 Przemyśl - Kharkiv +2.51;

No. 81 Kyiv - Chop +2.20;

No. 705 Kyiv - Przemyśl +2.50;

No. 12 Lviv - Odesa +2.23;

No. 11 Odesa - Lviv +1.46;

No. 59/57 Kyiv - Uzhhorod, Yasinya +2.20;

No. 26/136 Odesa - Yasinya, Chernivtsi +2.12;

No. 25/135 Yasinya, Chernivtsi - Odesa +1.13;

No. 58/60 Uzhhorod, Yasinya - Kyiv +1.09;

No. 89/125/129 Poltava, Kyiv - Przemyśl, Mukachevo +19 min.

It is stated that "trains are already reducing their lag behind the schedule."

