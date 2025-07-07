$41.720.00
More than a dozen trains are delayed: what happened and which ones are affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 569 views

Due to a break in the contact network in Khmelnytskyi region, a number of trains are delayed. Traffic is moving on one track, and restoration work is underway.

More than a dozen trains are delayed: what happened and which ones are affected

A break in the contact network in the Khmelnytskyi region caused delays for a number of trains, some up to about three hours, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Due to a break in the contact network in Khmelnytskyi region, a number of trains are running with delays

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

It is noted that traffic on the double-track section is carried out on one track, and work is underway to restore the contact network.

As of 07:00, the following were delayed:

  • No. 144/142 Rakhiv, Ivano-Frankivsk - Sumy, Chernihiv +1.44;
    • No. 22/104 Lviv - Kharkiv, Kramatorsk +3.16;
      • No. 74 Przemyśl - Kharkiv +2.51;
        • No. 81 Kyiv - Chop +2.20;
          • No. 705 Kyiv - Przemyśl +2.50;
            • No. 12 Lviv - Odesa +2.23;
              • No. 11 Odesa - Lviv +1.46;
                • No. 59/57 Kyiv - Uzhhorod, Yasinya +2.20;
                  • No. 26/136 Odesa - Yasinya, Chernivtsi +2.12;
                    • No. 25/135 Yasinya, Chernivtsi - Odesa +1.13;
                      • No. 58/60 Uzhhorod, Yasinya - Kyiv +1.09;
                        • No. 89/125/129 Poltava, Kyiv - Przemyśl, Mukachevo +19 min.

                          It is stated that "trains are already reducing their lag behind the schedule."

                          Ukrzaliznytsia warns about restrictions on group transportation: how to apply in advance26.06.25, 18:53 • 1866 views

                          Julia Shramko

                          Julia Shramko

                          SocietyCrimes and emergencies
                          Khmelnytskyi Oblast
                          Rakhiv
                          Yasinya
                          Uzhhorod
                          Mukachevo
                          Kramatorsk
                          Chernivtsi
                          Chernihiv
                          Poltava
                          Ivano-Frankivsk
                          Lviv
                          Odesa
                          Sumy
                          Kyiv
                          Kharkiv
