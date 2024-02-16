ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Day of Unity in Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on February 16

Day of Unity in Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on February 16

Kyiv

Today, February 16, is the Day of Unity in Ukraine. The event was launched by presidential decree on February 14, ten days before the full-scale Russian invasion.

Today, February 16, is the Day of Unity in Ukraine. The event was launched by presidential decree on February 14, ten days before the full-scale Russian invasion, UNN reports.

Throughout the winter, Russia has been massing its troops to the border with Ukraine and reinforcing its military grouping in Belarus.

Western media, citing a variety of high-ranking but anonymous sources, openly reported almost every day that Russia was preparing an attack on Ukraine, naming specific dates and even publishing maps of possible actions by Russian troops.

One of the dates mentioned by the American and European media was February 16.

Panic was gradually spreading across Ukraine, and to reassure people, on February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree "On urgent measures to consolidate Ukrainian society," which declared February 16 as the Day of Unity.

The event was established "in order to strengthen the consolidation of Ukrainian society, to strengthen its resilience in the face of growing hybrid threats, information-propaganda, moral and psychological pressure on public consciousness...".

On February 16, national flags flew in all Ukrainian cities and towns, the national anthem was performed at 10:00 a.m., and Ukrainian diplomatic missions in other countries held events aimed at uniting and supporting Ukraine.

To celebrate the holiday, a flash mob was launched on social media, in which Ukrainians took photos with the flag of Ukraine or wearing embroidery.

"On this day, Ukrzaliznytsia launched the Rakhiv-Mariupol train, which carried a large Ukrainian flag through 12 regions.

Then Ukrainians proved that they are a united nation. Since February 24, we have been proving this every day by repelling Russian aggression.

Today is also World Logistics Day. The event was launched at the initiative of the World Organization of Cities and Logistics Platforms

Logistics refers to all processes of coordinating, managing and transporting goods, including storage, inventory, transportation, delivery and/or return of products.

Today, more and more companies are considering investing in this area and including employees responsible for the development of this important area of activity in their teams to make strategic decisions in their divisions.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Pamphilus, Valentinus, Paul, Porphyry, Seleucius, Theodulus, Julian, Samuel, Elijah, Daniel, Jeremiah, Isaiah.

Pamphilus was a priest and preacher. Together with others, he organized a theological school, thanks to which many pagans converted to Christianity.

By order of the ruler of Caesarea, 12 men were arrested, tortured for a long time, and then executed.

Pavlo, Valentyn, Ilya, and Fedir celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyUNN Lite
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
rakhivRakhiv
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraine

Contact us about advertising