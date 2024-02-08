ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Traffic is partially restricted in Rakhiv district due to the collapse of the support wall: drivers are urged to plan their route in a different way

Traffic is partially restricted in Rakhiv district due to the collapse of the support wall: drivers are urged to plan their route in a different way

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30828 views

Due to the collapse of a stone retaining wall, traffic on the H-09 highway in Rakhiv district is partially restricted.

In the village of Lazeshchyna in Zakarpattia, a stone wall on the H-09 highway has collapsed. Law enforcement officers have partially blocked the road, and drivers are urged to plan their route around the area in advance.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Today, in the village of Lazeshchyna, Rakhiv district, a stone support wall of the national highway H-09 has been displaced. According to preliminary data, the damage to the coastal fortification could have been caused by severe weather conditions - excessive rain and heavy rains

- the message says. 

It is noted that traffic on this section of the road has been partially restricted - traffic is carried out in one lane.

Image

In addition, trucks weighing more than 10 tons are prohibited from driving on this section. Law enforcement officers advise to plan your route in advance to avoid this section.

Recall

Due to the rise in the water level in the Muravlya River near the village of Semaki in Chernihiv district, part of the road was destroyed. A temporary passage is being arranged at the site. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
rakhivRakhiv
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

