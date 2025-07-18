$41.810.01
In Zakarpattia, border guards detained an "ambulance" with a fake patient

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Border guards of the Mukachevo detachment detained a fake ambulance that was transporting an evader to Romania. The man was supposed to pay 10,000 US dollars for the transportation.

Border guards of the Mukachevo detachment in Zakarpattia detained a fake ambulance. Inside, under the guise of transporting a sick person, they tried to smuggle a draft dodger out of the country. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), according to UNN.

Details

As operatives established, a 62-year-old resident of Rakhiv, acting together with two Kharkiv residents, was involved in organizing the illegal activity. Their "client" - a man of conscription age - planned to leave for Romania, avoiding mobilization.

To transport the man, they used a car from a private company that officially provides services for transporting sick people. The man was supposed to pay $10,000 for the transportation - the fact of money transfer was documented by law enforcement officers.

During the inspection of the scene, law enforcement officers seized five mobile phones, $12,000, 55,000 hryvnias, and a Renault ambulance.

Law enforcement officers detained everyone: the "transporters" face criminal liability, and the violator faces administrative liability.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, reported that the number of attempts to illegally cross the border is neither increasing nor decreasing. Most such cases are recorded on the borders with Romania and Moldova.

