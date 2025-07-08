Record escape attempt: 19-year-old Lviv resident tried to illegally cross the border 13 times

In Zakarpattia Oblast, a 19-year-old young man was detained at the border, who had already attempted to illegally cross the border for the thirteenth time. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

At the "Tysa" checkpoint, servicemen of the Chop detachment detained an offender who was trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. As it turned out, this was his thirteenth attempt to illegally cross the border. - the message says.

The border patrol, which was inspecting trucks, noticed an unknown person walking towards Hungary. The latter had no documents with him. Later, law enforcement officers established that the detainee was a 19-year-old resident of Lviv.

The young man said that due to his financial situation, he decided to look for better living conditions in EU countries. Since he had no legal grounds to leave Ukraine during martial law, he decided to cross the border on his own. He traveled by train from Lviv to Chop, walked to the checkpoint, climbed over the fence, and hoped to sneak unnoticed to the border. This attempt, like the previous twelve, also failed. During verification measures, border guards established that since November 2024, the Lviv resident had been "storming" the borders with Moldova, Slovakia, and Hungary.

The offender was detained administratively. He will be brought to administrative responsibility under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine".

