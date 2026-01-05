"3000 km across Ukraine": in December, passengers exchanged kilometers for almost 80,000 tickets

During December, passengers exchanged kilometers for almost 80,000 tickets — and made their dream journeys. As reported by UZ, 500,000 Ukrainians registered in the first month of the program, UNN reports.

Details

UZ also told how residents of frontline communities traveled thanks to the program:

for children from Balakliia and Chuhuiv, Prymorsk and Kyrylivka, Novobohdanivka and Zaporizhzhia, these were trips to Kyiv and Lviv. The children saw real steam locomotives, rode the Magic Express in the company of fairy-tale characters, and visited local excursions;

Ba and Di from "Zhyttieliub" went on vacation to Uzhhorod. They enjoyed coffee and unhurried walks through the streets, where history is present at every step;

schoolchildren from Shostka saw a Cossack chaika and a Crimean Tatar house at the largest exhibition in Ukraine, and also got acquainted with a unique art train;

guardians, trustees, foster families with children gathered together in Kyiv at a 150-meter table for "Family Christmas for Every Child" from the Kateryna Osadcha Foundation;

volunteers and wives of military personnel used their "kilometers" to go to Barvinkove, Sumy, and Kherson to support the defenders, and students from Konotop — to spend the holidays with their parents and return to the capital for studies.

All these stories together make up 38 million kilometers that Ukrainians traveled within the framework of "3000 km across Ukraine".

According to UZ, the most popular trains were:

🔸101/102 Kherson — Barvinkove;

🔸52/51 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia;

🔸143/144 Sumy — Rakhiv;

🔸88 Zaporizhzhia — Kovel.

