"3000 km across Ukraine": in December, passengers exchanged kilometers for almost 80,000 tickets

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 15393 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 32235 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM • 21958 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 28256 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 36069 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 93795 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 68105 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 92879 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 98071 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 69056 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2m/s
86%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhotoJanuary 5, 09:55 AM • 19529 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significantJanuary 5, 11:49 AM • 24940 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignationJanuary 5, 12:06 PM • 27218 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it aboutJanuary 5, 12:22 PM • 14750 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 28912 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions06:15 PM • 1436 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 32235 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 28998 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 93795 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 155451 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Emmanuel Macron
J. D. Vance
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
France
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 52353 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 46936 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 44141 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 52264 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 97350 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
The Diplomat

"3000 km across Ukraine": in December, passengers exchanged kilometers for almost 80,000 tickets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

In December, passengers exchanged kilometers for almost 80,000 tickets, making their dream journeys. In the first month of the program, 500,000 Ukrainians registered.

"3000 km across Ukraine": in December, passengers exchanged kilometers for almost 80,000 tickets

During December, passengers exchanged kilometers for almost 80,000 tickets — and made their dream journeys. As reported by UZ, 500,000 Ukrainians registered in the first month of the program, UNN reports.

Details

UZ also told how residents of frontline communities traveled thanks to the program:

  • for children from Balakliia and Chuhuiv, Prymorsk and Kyrylivka, Novobohdanivka and Zaporizhzhia, these were trips to Kyiv and Lviv. The children saw real steam locomotives, rode the Magic Express in the company of fairy-tale characters, and visited local excursions;
    • Ba and Di from "Zhyttieliub" went on vacation to Uzhhorod. They enjoyed coffee and unhurried walks through the streets, where history is present at every step;
      • schoolchildren from Shostka saw a Cossack chaika and a Crimean Tatar house at the largest exhibition in Ukraine, and also got acquainted with a unique art train;
        • guardians, trustees, foster families with children gathered together in Kyiv at a 150-meter table for "Family Christmas for Every Child" from the Kateryna Osadcha Foundation;
          • volunteers and wives of military personnel used their "kilometers" to go to Barvinkove, Sumy, and Kherson to support the defenders, and students from Konotop — to spend the holidays with their parents and return to the capital for studies.

            All these stories together make up 38 million kilometers that Ukrainians traveled within the framework of "3000 km across Ukraine".

            According to UZ, the most popular trains were:

            🔸101/102 Kherson — Barvinkove;

            🔸52/51 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia;

            🔸143/144 Sumy — Rakhiv;

            🔸88 Zaporizhzhia — Kovel.

            "3000 km across Ukraine": Ukrainians have already bought 40,000 tickets, the most popular routes have been named25.12.25, 15:44 • 3924 views

            Antonina Tumanova

            Society
            Mobilization
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            Ukrainian Railways
            Rakhiv
            Kovel
            Ukraine
            Uzhhorod
            Zaporizhzhia
            Lviv
            Odesa
            Kherson
            Sumy
            Kyiv