August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Infrastructure damaged in Kyiv region due to shelling: "Ukrzaliznytsia" warned of train delays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

As a result of the night shelling, railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region was damaged. Several trains will arrive in Kyiv with a delay of two hours or more.

Infrastructure damaged in Kyiv region due to shelling: "Ukrzaliznytsia" warned of train delays

As a result of the night Russian shelling and damage to the railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region, a number of trains will arrive at Kyiv station with a delay of two hours. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

It is noted that currently the following flights are delayed:

  • No. 74 Przemyśl - Kharkiv;
    • No. 24 Chełm - Kyiv;
      • No. 144 Rakhiv - Sumy;
        • No. 2 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kharkiv;
          • No. 21 Kharkiv - Lviv;
            • No. 106 Odesa - Kyiv.

              Railway workers have started restoring the infrastructure and will try to do everything possible to return to the standard schedule as soon as possible

              - the post says.

              You can track flight delays by link.

              Recall

              On the night of August 30, Russia launched Kalibr cruise missiles on the territory of Ukraine.

              Poland and the aviation of allied countries raised aviation into the air due to the missile and drone attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on the night of August 30. The operational commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland raised duty pairs of fighters, and ground-based air defense and radar recognition systems reached the highest readiness.

              Vita Zelenetska

              War in Ukraine
              "Kalibr" (missile family)
              Polish Armed Forces
              Ukrainian Railways
              Rakhiv
              Ukraine
              Ivano-Frankivsk
              Lviv
              Odesa
              Sumy
              Kyiv
              Kharkiv
              Poland