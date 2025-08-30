Infrastructure damaged in Kyiv region due to shelling: "Ukrzaliznytsia" warned of train delays

As a result of the night Russian shelling and damage to the railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region, a number of trains will arrive at Kyiv station with a delay of two hours. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

It is noted that currently the following flights are delayed:

No. 74 Przemyśl - Kharkiv;

No. 24 Chełm - Kyiv;

No. 144 Rakhiv - Sumy;

No. 2 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kharkiv;

No. 21 Kharkiv - Lviv;

No. 106 Odesa - Kyiv.

Railway workers have started restoring the infrastructure and will try to do everything possible to return to the standard schedule as soon as possible - the post says.

You can track flight delays by link.

Recall

On the night of August 30, Russia launched Kalibr cruise missiles on the territory of Ukraine.

Poland and the aviation of allied countries raised aviation into the air due to the missile and drone attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on the night of August 30. The operational commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland raised duty pairs of fighters, and ground-based air defense and radar recognition systems reached the highest readiness.