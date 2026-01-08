$42.720.15
The Verkhovna Rada has created seven sub-groups to develop legislation on elections during martial law - Kornienko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Seven working sub-groups have been established to prepare for elections, covering technical, security, and political issues. The work is organized into six areas and one separate sub-group at the request of the public sector.

Seven working subgroups have been established to prepare for the elections, covering technical, security, and specific political issues. This was stated by the head of the working group, Oleksandr Korniienko, during a meeting of the working group on preparing comprehensive legislative proposals for elections during a special or post-war period, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Korniienko, the work is organized into six areas, and one separate subgroup was created at the request of civil society representatives.

The directions cover all technical issues and even partially political ones. The subgroup on election administration and electoral infrastructure, the subgroup on security criteria, the subgroup on the possibility of electoral rights for military personnel, the subgroup on internally displaced persons from temporarily occupied and frontline territories, the subgroup on the participation of citizens abroad in elections, the subgroup on information support, information security, and campaigning.

- the MP stated.

In addition, the head of the working group emphasized the creation of a subgroup that he will lead.

At the request of our colleagues from the civil sector, I fully support them in this, and I will even lead this subgroup regarding our fulfillment of international obligations in the field of elections and democracy, which is the so-called "mental democratic institutions" map.

- Korniienko emphasized.

Recall

People's Deputy Iryna Herashchenko stated that Russia will try to interfere in Ukrainian elections using social networks and messengers. She proposed starting work on legislative changes, in particular on the law on de-anonymization of Telegram channels.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine