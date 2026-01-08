The share of new cars with traditional engines halved in Ukraine - study

Photo: t.me/ukrautoprom

In 2025, cars with traditional engines accounted for almost half of the Ukrainian market for new passenger cars. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

For comparison: in 2024, their share was over 65%. Models with gasoline engines remained the most popular. However, their market share decreased from 40% to 32.3% compared to 2024.

At the same time, the electric vehicle segment increased from 14.5% to 28.3%. The share of hybrids also grew from 19.5% to 21.8%.

Meanwhile, the diesel car segment decreased from 25.6% to 17.4%. Cars with LPG again accounted for less than 1% of the new passenger car market.

The leading positions by segments were:

Gasoline cars – HYUNDAI Tucson;

Electric – VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx;

Hybrid – TOYOTA RAV-4;

Diesel – RENAULT Duster

Cars with LPG – HYUNDAI Tucson.

