07:54 AM • 5534 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
07:21 AM • 23459 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 19221 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 23498 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 33758 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 38444 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 29271 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 28228 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 27840 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 46152 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Р-73

The share of new cars with traditional engines halved in Ukraine - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

In 2025, cars with traditional engines accounted for almost half of the Ukrainian new passenger car market, compared to over 65% in 2024. The share of electric vehicles increased to 28.3%, and hybrids to 21.8%.

The share of new cars with traditional engines halved in Ukraine - study
Photo: t.me/ukrautoprom

 In 2025, cars with traditional engines accounted for almost half of the Ukrainian market for new passenger cars. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

For comparison: in 2024, their share was over 65%. Models with gasoline engines remained the most popular. However, their market share decreased from 40% to 32.3% compared to 2024.

At the same time, the electric vehicle segment increased from 14.5% to 28.3%. The share of hybrids also grew from 19.5% to 21.8%.

Meanwhile, the diesel car segment decreased from 25.6% to 17.4%. Cars with LPG again accounted for less than 1% of the new passenger car market.

The leading positions by segments were:

  • Gasoline cars – HYUNDAI Tucson;
    • Electric – VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx;
      • Hybrid – TOYOTA RAV-4;
        • Diesel – RENAULT Duster
          • Cars with LPG – HYUNDAI Tucson.

            Most popular new car models of 2025 in Ukraine named: which are the bestsellers07.01.26, 17:12 • 3062 views

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            EconomyAuto
            Technology
            Ukraine