The share of new cars with traditional engines halved in Ukraine - study
Kyiv • UNN
In 2025, cars with traditional engines accounted for almost half of the Ukrainian new passenger car market, compared to over 65% in 2024. The share of electric vehicles increased to 28.3%, and hybrids to 21.8%.
In 2025, cars with traditional engines accounted for almost half of the Ukrainian market for new passenger cars. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.
Details
For comparison: in 2024, their share was over 65%. Models with gasoline engines remained the most popular. However, their market share decreased from 40% to 32.3% compared to 2024.
At the same time, the electric vehicle segment increased from 14.5% to 28.3%. The share of hybrids also grew from 19.5% to 21.8%.
Meanwhile, the diesel car segment decreased from 25.6% to 17.4%. Cars with LPG again accounted for less than 1% of the new passenger car market.
The leading positions by segments were:
- Gasoline cars – HYUNDAI Tucson;
- Electric – VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx;
- Hybrid – TOYOTA RAV-4;
- Diesel – RENAULT Duster
- Cars with LPG – HYUNDAI
Tucson.
