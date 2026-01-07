Most popular new car models of 2025 in Ukraine named: which are the bestsellers

The most popular models of new passenger cars in 2025 were identified on the Ukrainian market, UNN reports with reference to the data of the "Ukrautoprom" association.

Details

According to Ukrautoprom, the top 20 new passenger cars in 2025 included:

RENAULT Duster - 5371 units. TOYOTA RAV-4 - 3614 units. VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 3162 units. BYD Song Plus - 2995 units. HYUNDAI Tucson - 2427 units. TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 2174 units. SKODA Kodiaq - 1994 units. SKODA Octavia - 1661 units. MAZDA CX5 - 1653 units. BYD Leopard 3 - 1623 units. VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 1611 units. ZEEKR 7X - 1558 units. KIA Sportage - 1481 units. BYD Sea Lion 07 - 1342 units. HONDA eNS1 - 1300 units. SUZUKI SX4 - 1182 units. ZEEKR 001 - 1158 units. SKODA Karoq - 1053 units. SUZUKI Vitara - 984 units. TOYOTA Yaris Cross - 965 units.

In total, 81.3 thousand new passenger cars were added to Ukraine's car fleet last year.

