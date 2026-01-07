Most popular new car models of 2025 in Ukraine named: which are the bestsellers

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
01:11 PM • 7102 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 13045 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 18164 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 19923 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 20625 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 17082 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 16414 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30516 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52942 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 147944 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.3m/s
92%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 12948 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 13879 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 28978 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 20167 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 13055 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 10902 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 13085 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 18164 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 65901 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 103436 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Venezuela
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 37077 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 56884 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 99478 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 91064 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 85623 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Film

Most popular new car models of 2025 in Ukraine named: which are the bestsellers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

According to the results of 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with 81.3 thousand new passenger cars. The sales leader was RENAULT Duster with 5371 units.

Most popular new car models of 2025 in Ukraine named: which are the bestsellers

The most popular models of new passenger cars in 2025 were identified on the Ukrainian market, UNN reports with reference to the data of the "Ukrautoprom" association.

Details

According to Ukrautoprom, the top 20 new passenger cars in 2025 included:

  1. RENAULT Duster - 5371 units.
    1. TOYOTA RAV-4 - 3614 units.
      1. VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 3162 units.
        1. BYD Song Plus - 2995 units.
          1. HYUNDAI Tucson - 2427 units.
            1. TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 2174 units.
              1. SKODA Kodiaq - 1994 units.
                1. SKODA Octavia - 1661 units.
                  1. MAZDA CX5 - 1653 units.
                    1. BYD Leopard 3 - 1623 units.
                      1. VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 1611 units.
                        1. ZEEKR 7X - 1558 units.
                          1. KIA Sportage - 1481 units.
                            1. BYD Sea Lion 07 - 1342 units.
                              1. HONDA eNS1 - 1300 units.
                                1. SUZUKI SX4 - 1182 units.
                                  1. ZEEKR 001 - 1158 units.
                                    1. SKODA Karoq - 1053 units.
                                      1. SUZUKI Vitara - 984 units.
                                        1. TOYOTA Yaris Cross - 965 units.

                                          In total, 81.3 thousand new passenger cars were added to Ukraine's car fleet last year.

                                          December 2025 became a record month for the new car market in Ukraine02.01.26, 14:40 • 3239 views

                                          Julia Shramko

                                          EconomyAuto
                                          Ukraine