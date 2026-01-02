December 2025 became a record month for the new car market in Ukraine

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
11:39 AM • 3290 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 10038 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 12838 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 50505 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 77113 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 59144 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 54469 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 180640 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 176367 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57457 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
73%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first timeJanuary 2, 03:34 AM • 14654 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 12040 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 16870 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3408:45 AM • 9002 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 12146 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 12231 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 37278 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 54838 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 180640 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 102334 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Elon Musk
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 32918 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 41714 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 42027 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 102334 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 40458 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

December 2025 became a record month for the new car market in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

In December 2025, 12.4 thousand new passenger cars were sold in Ukraine, which is the highest figure since March 2014. This represents a 50% increase compared to November 2025 and a 2.2-fold increase compared to December 2024, driven by the expiration of VAT benefits for electric vehicles.

December 2025 became a record month for the new car market in Ukraine
Photo: Ukrautoprom

In December 2025, 12.4 thousand new passenger cars were sold in Ukraine - this is the highest figure since March 2014. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, transmits UNN.

Details

This situation in the market arose due to the expiration of VAT benefits for electric vehicles, which led to a rush to register such cars in December - the last month of the benefit. Compared to November 2025, the new car market grew by 50%, and compared to December 2024, it increased by 2.2 times.

- the post says.

The TOP-10 of December included:

  • BYD - 3164 units;
    • VOLKSWAGEN - 1298 units;
      • TOYOTA - 1117 units;
        • SKODA - 969 units;
          • ZEEKR - 844 units;
            • RENAULT - 658 units;
              • HONDA - 441 units;
                • HYUNDAI - 375 units;
                  • BMW - 324 units;
                    • AUDI - 316 units.

                      The bestseller of the month was VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX.

                      In total, 81.3 thousand new passenger cars were sold in the country last year, which is 17% more than in 2024 - Ukrautoprom reports.

                      Recall

                      More than 11 thousand electric vehicles (BEV) joined the Ukrainian car fleet in November 2025. The most registrations were recorded in Lviv region and Kyiv.

                      Alla Kiosak

                      SocietyEconomyAuto
                      Lviv Oblast
                      Volkswagen
                      Audi
                      Hyundai
                      Toyota
                      Ukraine
                      Kyiv