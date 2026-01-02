December 2025 became a record month for the new car market in Ukraine

Photo: Ukrautoprom

In December 2025, 12.4 thousand new passenger cars were sold in Ukraine - this is the highest figure since March 2014. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, transmits UNN.

Details

This situation in the market arose due to the expiration of VAT benefits for electric vehicles, which led to a rush to register such cars in December - the last month of the benefit. Compared to November 2025, the new car market grew by 50%, and compared to December 2024, it increased by 2.2 times. - the post says.

The TOP-10 of December included:

BYD - 3164 units;

VOLKSWAGEN - 1298 units;

TOYOTA - 1117 units;

SKODA - 969 units;

ZEEKR - 844 units;

RENAULT - 658 units;

HONDA - 441 units;

HYUNDAI - 375 units;

BMW - 324 units;

AUDI - 316 units.

The bestseller of the month was VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX.

In total, 81.3 thousand new passenger cars were sold in the country last year, which is 17% more than in 2024 - Ukrautoprom reports.

