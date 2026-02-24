Zelenskyy congratulated the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands: what the President told the youngest head of government in the country's history

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten on taking office and wished him "success and strong steps." He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The head of state thanked the Netherlands and the Dutch people for their strong support of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

We discussed Ukraine's most pressing needs: missiles for air defense systems and energy equipment. Thank you that, as always, we can count on the support of the Netherlands and assistance in protecting lives - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, they also talked about negotiations to achieve a just peace and the importance of security guarantees.

"I appreciate the principled support of our positions and the readiness to help in everything. We agreed on a meeting in the near future and work on projects that can strengthen our countries. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his attention to Ukraine from the first day in office," the President added.

Recall

On February 23, a new minority coalition government led by 38-year-old Robert Jetten took office in the Netherlands. He will have to seek opposition support to pass laws, as his coalition holds only 66 out of 150 seats in parliament.

