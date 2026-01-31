$42.850.00
Ukraine and the Netherlands localize the production of anti-drone radars and increase the supply of Ruta missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Ukraine and the Netherlands have agreed to localize the production of IRIS radars and supply Ruta missiles with a range of 450 km. This cooperation will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and allow for more effective destruction of military targets.

Ukraine and the Netherlands localize the production of anti-drone radars and increase the supply of Ruta missiles

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov and his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans held talks on a significant expansion of defense cooperation for 2026. Key topics of the meeting included the localization of production of modern radar systems (RLS) in Ukraine, joint manufacturing of drones, and providing the Defense Forces with new long-range cruise missiles for striking strategic targets of the aggressor. This was reported by UNN.

Details

One of the main outcomes of the negotiations was the decision to localize production and accelerate the repair of Dutch IRIS series radar systems from Robin Radar Systems directly in Ukraine. These compact 3D radars, specifically designed to detect small targets, can spot drones at a distance of up to 5 km even at high speeds and distinguish them from birds. Thanks to the combat experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the software of these systems has already been updated, which allowed the radars to classify even Shahed-type attack UAVs.

Ukraine and SpaceX are addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs: Fedorov thanked Musk for his quick response29.01.26, 15:24 • 40889 views

We are not just purchasing equipment, but transferring technologies to Ukraine. The localization of Robin radars will allow for faster restoration of damaged equipment and the creation of our own mobile drone detection groups.

– emphasized Mykhailo Fedorov.

In addition to radars, the Netherlands confirmed the continuation of supplies of scarce PAC-3 MSE missiles for Patriot systems and ammunition for F-16 aircraft.

Long-range Ruta missiles: a new level of capabilities

The parties paid special attention to providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Ruta cruise missiles. The new version of Ruta Block 2, presented in early 2026, has a flight range of over 450 km and is equipped with an artificial intelligence-based guidance system.

Increasing the volume of supplies of these weapons within the framework of Dutch assistance will enable Ukraine to more effectively destroy military targets deep in the rear of the Russian Federation. Work is also underway on the Build with Ukraine project, within which Ukrainian drone developments will be mass-produced at facilities in the Netherlands for the needs of the front. 

New Dutch Prime Minister rules out talks with Putin and promises support for Ukraine: Kyiv reacts30.01.26, 18:04 • 5254 views

Stepan Haftko

