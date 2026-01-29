Ukraine and SpaceX are addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs: Fedorov thanked Musk for his quick response

The Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, is already solving the problem of using Starlink on Russian UAVs. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, UNN reports.

Within hours of Russian drones with Starlink connectivity appearing over Ukrainian cities, the Ministry of Defense team promptly contacted SpaceX and proposed solutions to this problem. - Fedorov said.

The head of the Ministry of Defense thanked SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Elon Musk personally for their quick response and for starting work on resolving the situation.

Elon Musk's decision to urgently activate Starlink and send the first batch of terminals to Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion became critically important for the resilience of our state. Western technologies must continue to help the democratic world and protect the civilian population, and not be used for terror and the destruction of peaceful cities. - Fedorov summarized.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian specialists discovered a Starlink terminal on board a downed Russian BM-35 drone. This allows operators to control the device over long distances, making it almost invulnerable to electronic warfare.

At the same time, the integration of SpaceX satellite communications into the drone's design allows operators to control the device in real time over huge distances. The main problem is that such drones become almost invulnerable to standard electronic warfare equipment.

