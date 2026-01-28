$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 2150 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Elon Musk reacted to the call of Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski to prevent Russians from using Starlink, calling him a "drooling imbecile." Musk stated that Sikorski does not realize that Starlink is the basis of Ukraine's military communication.

Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults

American businessman, founder of SpaceX, PayPal, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, Elon Musk, responded to the call of Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. This is reported by UNN with reference to Musk's post on the social network "X".

Details

As previously reported, Radosław Sikorski called on Elon Musk to prevent Russians from using Starlink for attacks on Ukraine. He noted that making money from war crimes could harm the brand of Elon Musk himself, as well as the companies and startups he founded.

In response, Musk called Sikorski a "drooling imbecile."

This drooling imbecile doesn’t even realize that Starlink is the backbone of Ukraine military communications

- he stated.

Additionally

Recently, Ukrainian specialists discovered a Starlink terminal on board a downed Russian BM-35 drone. This allows operators to control the apparatus over long distances, making it almost invulnerable to electronic warfare.

At the same time, the integration of SpaceX satellite communications into the drone's design allows operators to control the apparatus in real-time over vast distances. The main problem is that such drones become almost invulnerable to standard electronic warfare means.

"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%19.01.26, 18:20 • 57456 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Brand
War in Ukraine
Starlink
PayPal
Neuralink
Radosław Sikorski
SpaceX
Elon Musk
Ukraine
Poland