Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults

American businessman, founder of SpaceX, PayPal, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, Elon Musk, responded to the call of Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. This is reported by UNN with reference to Musk's post on the social network "X".

As previously reported, Radosław Sikorski called on Elon Musk to prevent Russians from using Starlink for attacks on Ukraine. He noted that making money from war crimes could harm the brand of Elon Musk himself, as well as the companies and startups he founded.

In response, Musk called Sikorski a "drooling imbecile."

This drooling imbecile doesn’t even realize that Starlink is the backbone of Ukraine military communications - he stated.

Recently, Ukrainian specialists discovered a Starlink terminal on board a downed Russian BM-35 drone. This allows operators to control the apparatus over long distances, making it almost invulnerable to electronic warfare.

