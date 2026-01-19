"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the reports of the Minister of Defense and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the system for countering "Shaheds." This sheds light on a key fact: Ukraine is moving from ad hoc solutions to a systemic transformation of air defense, adapted specifically to massive attacks by kamikaze drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the President's Telegram.

Details

This is not just about the supply of interceptor drones, but about changing the very logic of fighting the aerial terror that Russia has unleashed against Ukrainian cities.

The Minister of Defense reported on the volume of interceptor drone supplies and the real situation with the downing of Russian drones – the determined supply volumes will be met. The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the system for countering "Shaheds" - together with the Minister of Defense, they are implementing the transformation of this system - wrote the President of Ukraine.

What is the effectiveness of air defense against "Shaheds"?

Despite the scale of the attacks, the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense remains very high. As emphasized by Andriy Kramarov, a reserve officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military expert, the downing rates range from 85-90% - and this is under conditions where the enemy launches hundreds of drones simultaneously.

The effectiveness of destruction is actually very high. But we understand that a large number of attack UAVs, such as "Shahed," pose a number of challenges. You won't shoot them all down with expensive anti-aircraft missiles - it's economically burdensome - noted Andriy Kramarov.

It was the economics of war that forced Ukraine to abandon the idea of "shooting everything down with missiles." The number of anti-aircraft missiles is limited, while the number of drones launched by Russia is "simply insane."

How the system for countering "Shaheds" works

Today, Ukrainian air defense is not a single type of weapon, but a multi-layered complex system. It includes:

classic anti-aircraft guns of Soviet and Western models;

anti-aircraft artillery (including old 25-mm systems, which are still effective);

mobile fire groups;

cheaper linear anti-aircraft systems;

electronic warfare equipment;

latest interceptor drones.

Our air defense system has developed a whole range of new solutions. These include guns, mobile fire groups, and cheap anti-aircraft systems. For example, those that Great Britain handed over last week - Raven, with an inexpensive missile and simple guidance - noted the expert.

Electronic warfare equipment plays a special role, which does not always destroy the drone, but diverts it from the target.

Our electronic warfare systems allow us to divert drones from the targets they were initially programmed for - says Andriy Kramarov.

Interceptor drones: an important element, but not a panacea

Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically mentioned the supply of interceptor drones. However, experts warn: this is not a universal solution, but only part of the system.

There is no panacea with a single means. The air defense system in modern conditions is a complex story - explains Andriy Kramarov.

At the same time, technological progress is obvious. Ukrainian anti-aircraft drones are already demonstrating the ability to intercept even complex targets.

How Russia is modernizing "Shaheds"

Since 2022, Russian drones have changed significantly. According to Kramarov, there are three key areas of modernization.

First - navigation. Primitive Iranian systems are being replaced by combined solutions with GPS, GSM modules, and imported components.

Second - the warhead. Its mass has been increased from 50 to 90 kg, and the filling itself has become variable.

The Russians are trying to install not only high-explosive but also cluster warheads with shrapnel. Today we see a real danger to the civilian population - notes the expert.

Cases of using PTM-3 anti-tank mines have been recorded. Such ammunition is equipped with magnetic target sensors that react to any change in the magnetic field. The enemy's calculation is that emergency services or police vehicles will drive to the site where the "Shahed" was dropped and detonate. And obviously, this is a great threat to civilians, especially now, when the country is covered with snow and such mines are simply not visible.

Third - production. Russia is gradually switching to its own assembly of "Geraniums," experimenting with jet engines, including Chinese ones. However, the effectiveness is not very impressive.

It can accelerate up to 400 kilometers per hour, but cannot maneuver effectively - the airframe design does not allow full use of the jet engine - emphasizes Andriy Kramarov.

"Shaheds" - it's not about war, it's about terror

The key change in recent months is Russia's abandonment of attempts to inflict military damage with "Shaheds."

In recent months, the Russians have been using them exclusively as a tool of mass terror. They openly target drones at civilian buildings - says the military expert.

Energy infrastructure is hit by missiles - drones are chosen for intimidating the population, putting pressure on the rear, and psychological exhaustion.

Why it is impossible to completely "close cities" from "Shaheds"

Even with the current effectiveness of air defense, it is unrealistic to completely close large cities.

No country in the world will be able to close itself 100% against 1000 drones per day - say experts.

The solution is not in finding a "miracle weapon," but in quantitatively increasing all elements of the system: from guns and electronic warfare to interceptor drones and operator training. This is what the president's statement is about: the transformation of the system for countering "Shaheds" is a marathon, not a one-time solution.

Ukraine has already proven that it can withstand the blow even under conditions of massive air terror. The next step is to make this system even denser. And even more expensive for the enemy.

