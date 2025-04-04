$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3918 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11960 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54369 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195852 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113304 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374987 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300144 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212241 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243384 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254709 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246784 views

News by theme

Trump indicated he wants Greenland under US control

Donald Trump has appointed PayPal co-founder Ken Gower as US ambassador to Denmark, stating the need to control Greenland. Trump considers the possession of Greenland critical to US national security.

News of the World • December 23, 07:05 AM • 15560 views

Luxury brands plan to accept cryptocurrency amid bitcoin growth

Elite fashion brands and retailers are considering accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment. The French department store Printemps has already announced a partnership with Binance to implement crypto payments.

Economy • December 18, 12:14 PM • 15001 views

Currency exchange rates as of November 22: the dollar rose slightly

The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 2860 UAH/USD, up 3 kopecks from the previous one. In banks, a dollar can be bought for UAH 41.64 and a euro for UAH 44.09.

Economy • November 22, 07:17 AM • 16699 views

Due to a two-hour failure in the PayPal system, thousands of people around the world were unable to access their accounts

PayPay reported that there were transactions for withdrawals, express ordering, cryptocurrency services, and Venmo.

Economy • November 21, 02:23 PM • 21381 views

PayPal to cut 2,500 employees due to declining profits and competition

PayPal will cut about 9% of its workforce, or about 2,500 jobs, due to declining profits and increased competition.

News of the World • February 1, 01:30 AM • 28639 views