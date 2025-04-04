Donald Trump has appointed PayPal co-founder Ken Gower as US ambassador to Denmark, stating the need to control Greenland. Trump
considers the possession of Greenland critical to US national security.
Elite fashion brands and retailers are considering accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment. The French department store
Printemps has already announced a partnership with Binance to implement crypto payments.
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41. 2860 UAH/USD, up 3 kopecks from the previous one. In banks, a dollar can
be bought for UAH 41.64 and a euro for UAH 44.09.
PayPay reported that there were transactions for withdrawals, express ordering, cryptocurrency services, and Venmo.
PayPal will cut about 9% of its workforce, or about 2,500 jobs, due to declining profits and increased competition.