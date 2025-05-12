AI instead of hoes: Filindash proposed a strategy for the restoration of Ukraine after the war

The future of Ukraine after the war is not in the agricultural sector and natural resources, but in the development of the intellectual sector. This is written by political scientist Yevhen Filindash, commenting on global technological trends.

According to him, in the first months of 2025 alone, more than 52,000 IT professionals around the world lost their jobs due to the rapid development of artificial intelligence. Machines are already replacing humans in routine programming, and this is just the beginning.

"But this is not a reason to conclude that intellectual professions are nonsense, and a pick and a plow are our everything. The war is not eternal. And when it ends — the question will arise: what's next?" — notes Filindash.

The expert emphasizes that the course towards turning Ukraine into an agrarian and raw material appendage is a path to nowhere. "We have been following it for a long time, signing "agreements on subsoil" and begging for more loans in exchange for uranium, lithium and labor. In 10 years, this will mean that Ukraine will only be associated with mines, farms and impoverished teachers," the political scientist writes.

At the same time, he reminds that natives of Ukraine were at the origins of such digital giants as PayPal, WhatsApp, GitLab, Grammarly and many others.

"If you look deeper, one of the first computers in the world - "MESM" - was created in Kyiv. And in the 1960s, under the leadership of Academician Viktor Glushkov, the OGAS system was developed - the forerunner of the Internet. Cybernetics, mathematics, engineering schools - we already had all this. Why not remember this and invest where the competitive advantage is the brain, not geology? Now it seems that this is "not about us". The development of drones was not about us - now Ukraine is one of the world's leaders in this field", the expert emphasizes.

He believes that Ukraine should declare itself in the AI race, along with the USA and China. This requires a targeted state strategy, systematic support, long-term investments in education and applied development.

"AI will be in every house, every school, every hospital - in just 5 years. If we don't get on this train now, it will be too late later," — Filindash summarizes.