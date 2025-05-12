AI instead of hoes: Filindash proposed a strategy for the restoration of Ukraine after the war

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 52 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 8000 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 14128 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 21171 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 37060 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 28191 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 44922 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 67561 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84198 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 97958 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
41%
748mm
Popular news

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

May 11, 11:48 PM • 28594 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 24955 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

May 12, 01:19 AM • 26020 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 21518 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 22693 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 8000 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 22878 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 37060 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 68613 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 176145 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

David Lammy

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 10698 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 22952 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 30819 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 111815 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 60084 views
Actual

Facebook

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The Guardian

AI instead of hoes: Filindash proposed a strategy for the restoration of Ukraine after the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

Political scientist Yevhen Filindash calls on Ukraine to invest in artificial intelligence. He emphasizes the historical contribution of Ukrainians to the development of technology.

AI instead of hoes: Filindash proposed a strategy for the restoration of Ukraine after the war

The future of Ukraine after the war is not in the agricultural sector and natural resources, but in the development of the intellectual sector. This is written by political scientist Yevhen Filindash, commenting on global technological trends.

According to him, in the first months of 2025 alone, more than 52,000 IT professionals around the world lost their jobs due to the rapid development of artificial intelligence. Machines are already replacing humans in routine programming, and this is just the beginning.

"But this is not a reason to conclude that intellectual professions are nonsense, and a pick and a plow are our everything. The war is not eternal. And when it ends the question will arise: what's next?" — notes Filindash.

The expert emphasizes that the course towards turning Ukraine into an agrarian and raw material appendage is a path to nowhere. "We have been following it for a long time, signing "agreements on subsoil" and begging for more loans in exchange for uranium, lithium and labor. In 10 years, this will mean that Ukraine will only be associated with mines, farms and impoverished teachers," the political scientist writes.

At the same time, he reminds that natives of Ukraine were at the origins of such digital giants as PayPal, WhatsApp, GitLab, Grammarly and many others.

"If you look deeper, one of the first computers in the world - "MESM" - was created in Kyiv. And in the 1960s, under the leadership of Academician Viktor Glushkov, the OGAS system was developed - the forerunner of the Internet. Cybernetics, mathematics, engineering schools - we already had all this. Why not remember this and invest where the competitive advantage is the brain, not geology? Now it seems that this is "not about us". The development of drones was not about us - now Ukraine is one of the world's leaders in this field", the expert emphasizes.

He believes that Ukraine should declare itself in the AI race, along with the USA and China. This requires a targeted state strategy, systematic support, long-term investments in education and applied development.

"AI will be in every house, every school, every hospital - in just 5 years. If we don't get on this train now, it will be too late later," — Filindash summarizes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies
PayPal
China
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.60
Bitcoin
$104,462.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.78
Золото
$3,227.66
Ethereum
$2,552.42