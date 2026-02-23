Police car exploded in Moscow, there are casualties

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 8244 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 14040 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 12937 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 13100 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 12692 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 11832 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 11225 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12340 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 42066 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 46703 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
97%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to knowPhotoFebruary 23, 01:28 PM • 26286 views
SBU drones hit the critical Russian oil transportation hub "Kaleykino" in Tatarstan - sourcesVideoFebruary 23, 01:47 PM • 4232 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 20164 views
Zelenskyy reacted to Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview and stated that he would not discuss detailsFebruary 23, 02:35 PM • 7806 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideo04:51 PM • 5348 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 20253 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 42066 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 46703 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 140007 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 149250 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Kyrylo Budanov
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Lviv
United States
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhoto09:02 PM • 1776 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideo08:42 PM • 2246 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideo04:51 PM • 5440 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 29536 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 63655 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Starlink
The Diplomat
Series

Police car exploded in Moscow, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

A powerful explosion occurred in Moscow late in the evening on February 23, with preliminary reports of a deceased and an injured traffic police officer. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Police car exploded in Moscow, there are casualties

A powerful explosion occurred late on Monday, February 23, in Moscow, the capital of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that there is one dead and one injured, according to preliminary information.

Sounds of an explosion in the Savelovskaya area. A traffic police officer was reportedly injured. An ambulance is working at the scene. There is no official information yet.

- stated in one of the messages.

Recall

On the evening of January 3 and the night of January 4, Moscow and the Moscow region suffered a large-scale drone attack. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defense forces allegedly shot down more than 20 UAVs moving towards the city.

Moscow attacked by UAVs - airports in the Russian capital restricted operations22.02.26, 16:04 • 10003 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents