Police car exploded in Moscow, there are casualties

A powerful explosion occurred late on Monday, February 23, in Moscow, the capital of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that there is one dead and one injured, according to preliminary information.

Sounds of an explosion in the Savelovskaya area. A traffic police officer was reportedly injured. An ambulance is working at the scene. There is no official information yet. - stated in one of the messages.

Recall

On the evening of January 3 and the night of January 4, Moscow and the Moscow region suffered a large-scale drone attack. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defense forces allegedly shot down more than 20 UAVs moving towards the city.

Moscow attacked by UAVs - airports in the Russian capital restricted operations