275 combat engagements recorded on the front on January 7 - General Staff

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
06:38 AM • 228 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 10061 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 21684 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 27808 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 22676 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 24177 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 25739 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 34812 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 28337 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 29835 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
2m/s
96%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Dnipro without light and water: no forecasts for restorationJanuary 7, 09:14 PM • 6270 views
Massive attack on Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia leads to power outages and water shortagesJanuary 7, 10:30 PM • 6492 views
Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - mediaJanuary 7, 11:02 PM • 14340 views
Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9January 8, 12:10 AM • 4282 views
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrantsPhoto01:52 AM • 5890 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 27015 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 31934 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 34814 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 76248 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 113597 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Karoline Leavitt
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
White House
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 14430 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 42714 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 62367 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 104567 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 95944 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Times
Starlink

275 combat engagements recorded on the front on January 7 - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Over the past day, 275 combat engagements took place on the front. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, and used kamikaze drones.

275 combat engagements recorded on the front on January 7 - General Staff

Over the past day, 275 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On Wednesday, January 7, the enemy launched one missile and 27 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 100 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3282 shellings, including 66 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4529 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes targeted, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and an enemy UAV control point.

The situation in certain areas is as follows:

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out three attacks and 89 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Starytsia, Zelene, Tykhe and towards the settlements of Vilcha, Ternova and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were 14 attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka and towards Nova Kruhliakivka and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novovodyane, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Myrny and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Siversk and towards Pazeno.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were nine combat engagements in the areas of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Chasiv Yar and towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked 22 times - in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 77 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novopavlivka and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Stepove, Vyshneve, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Rybne and Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 40 Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillia, Solodke, Varvarivka, Zelene, Huliaipole and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made six attempts to break through the defense of our defenders towards Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried three times unsuccessfully to approach the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian occupiers last day amounted to 1,400 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized six tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 17 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher, 225 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles and 112 units of enemy automotive equipment.

 - added the General Staff.

Recall

On the night of January 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 attack UAVs, of which 70 were shot down. 27 drones hit 13 locations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine