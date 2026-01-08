275 combat engagements recorded on the front on January 7 - General Staff

Over the past day, 275 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On Wednesday, January 7, the enemy launched one missile and 27 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 100 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3282 shellings, including 66 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4529 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes targeted, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and an enemy UAV control point.

The situation in certain areas is as follows:

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out three attacks and 89 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Starytsia, Zelene, Tykhe and towards the settlements of Vilcha, Ternova and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were 14 attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka and towards Nova Kruhliakivka and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novovodyane, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Myrny and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Siversk and towards Pazeno.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were nine combat engagements in the areas of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Chasiv Yar and towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked 22 times - in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 77 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Fedorivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novopavlivka and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Stepove, Vyshneve, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Rybne and Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 40 Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dobropillia, Solodke, Varvarivka, Zelene, Huliaipole and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made six attempts to break through the defense of our defenders towards Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried three times unsuccessfully to approach the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian occupiers last day amounted to 1,400 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized six tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 17 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher, 225 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles and 112 units of enemy automotive equipment. - added the General Staff.

Recall

On the night of January 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 97 attack UAVs, of which 70 were shot down. 27 drones hit 13 locations.