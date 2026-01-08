In Mykolaiv, a TCC officer was charged with beating conscripts

$42.720.15
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
07:21 AM • 22511 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 18611 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 23043 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 33344 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 38099 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 29084 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 28107 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 27790 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 45719 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Popular news
Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9January 8, 12:10 AM • 18062 views
Britain and France plan to send no more than 15,000 troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement - The TimesJanuary 8, 01:17 AM • 4174 views
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrantsPhotoJanuary 8, 01:52 AM • 19027 views
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 5412 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico04:35 AM • 8148 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 38030 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 42812 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 45715 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 86155 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 123294 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 720 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 19459 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 46765 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 66221 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 108202 views
Р-73

In Mykolaiv, a TCC officer was charged with beating conscripts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

An officer of the TCC and SP in Mykolaiv has been charged with intentionally inflicting bodily harm on conscripts. The SBI is investigating 30 complaints of unlawful actions by employees of the Korabelny RTCK.

In Mykolaiv, a TCC officer was charged with beating conscripts

An officer of the TCC and SP in Mykolaiv was served with a notice of suspicion for intentionally inflicting bodily harm on conscripts, the SBI reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

SBI employees served a notice of suspicion on an officer of one of the territorial recruitment centers and social support of Mykolaiv region, who, during mobilization measures, allowed the use of physical violence against conscripts.

- reported the SBI.

The bureau indicated that they systematically respond to citizens' complaints about possible abuses during mobilization measures. "Martial law cannot be an excuse for violence or abuse of official powers," the SBI noted.

In Mykolaiv, the SBI reportedly "received at least 30 complaints from citizens about illegal actions of employees of the Korabelny District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support during inspections of military registration documents." "The number of appeals indicates a systemic nature of violations," the SBI noted.

"During the verification of facts, investigators established that an officer of the regional TCC and SP, who was involved in "strengthening" the work of the Korabelny RTCC and SP, repeatedly used physical violence against conscripts. He has now been served with a notice of suspicion of intentional infliction of bodily harm (Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI reported.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a TCC serviceman was detained for beating men of conscription age

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
TCC and SP
Mykolaiv