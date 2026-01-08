In Mykolaiv, a TCC officer was charged with beating conscripts

An officer of the TCC and SP in Mykolaiv was served with a notice of suspicion for intentionally inflicting bodily harm on conscripts, the SBI reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

SBI employees served a notice of suspicion on an officer of one of the territorial recruitment centers and social support of Mykolaiv region, who, during mobilization measures, allowed the use of physical violence against conscripts. - reported the SBI.

The bureau indicated that they systematically respond to citizens' complaints about possible abuses during mobilization measures. "Martial law cannot be an excuse for violence or abuse of official powers," the SBI noted.

In Mykolaiv, the SBI reportedly "received at least 30 complaints from citizens about illegal actions of employees of the Korabelny District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support during inspections of military registration documents." "The number of appeals indicates a systemic nature of violations," the SBI noted.

"During the verification of facts, investigators established that an officer of the regional TCC and SP, who was involved in "strengthening" the work of the Korabelny RTCC and SP, repeatedly used physical violence against conscripts. He has now been served with a notice of suspicion of intentional infliction of bodily harm (Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI reported.

