In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a TCC serviceman was detained for beating men of conscription age

01:11 PM • 3172 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 7908 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12407 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 16091 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 17038 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 15487 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 15230 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29873 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52280 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 144869 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12408 views
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a TCC serviceman was detained for beating men of conscription age

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a serviceman of the district TCC security platoon was detained for humiliating and beating conscripts. The court remanded him and an officer in custody without the right to bail, and one of the victims sustained serious injuries.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a TCC serviceman was detained for beating men of conscription age

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a serviceman of the security platoon of one of the district TCCs was detained, who, together with the management of the institution, humiliated and beat conscripts. The court took the officer and his subordinate into custody without the right to bail. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

SBI employees detained a serviceman of the security platoon of one of the district TCCs in Ivano-Frankivsk region, who, together with the management, humiliated and beat conscripts.

- the message says.

Earlier, the head of the same TCC was notified of suspicion in November 2025.

After the SBI checked citizens' complaints about beatings, torture, and extortion of money in one of the Carpathian TCCs, and after official publications in the media, an even greater number of people who suffered from the actions of a group of servicemen of the RTCC led by the head began to contact law enforcement agencies. During the pre-trial investigation, investigators established a number of facts of humiliation and unlawful use of force.

Due to the injuries sustained, the victim suffered severe injuries and required surgical removal of one of the organs.

The court took the officer and his subordinate into custody without the right to bail.

Demanded $100,000 from a TCR official for "resolving an issue" through "connections" with law enforcement: a fraudster was detained in Kyiv07.01.26, 11:00 • 2956 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast