In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a TCC serviceman was detained for beating men of conscription age

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a serviceman of the security platoon of one of the district TCCs was detained, who, together with the management of the institution, humiliated and beat conscripts. The court took the officer and his subordinate into custody without the right to bail. This was reported by the SBI, writes UNN.

SBI employees detained a serviceman of the security platoon of one of the district TCCs in Ivano-Frankivsk region, who, together with the management, humiliated and beat conscripts. - the message says.

Earlier, the head of the same TCC was notified of suspicion in November 2025.

After the SBI checked citizens' complaints about beatings, torture, and extortion of money in one of the Carpathian TCCs, and after official publications in the media, an even greater number of people who suffered from the actions of a group of servicemen of the RTCC led by the head began to contact law enforcement agencies. During the pre-trial investigation, investigators established a number of facts of humiliation and unlawful use of force.

Due to the injuries sustained, the victim suffered severe injuries and required surgical removal of one of the organs.

The court took the officer and his subordinate into custody without the right to bail.

