Demanded $100,000 from a TCC official for "resolving an issue" through "connections" with law enforcement: a fraudster was detained in Kyiv

A fraudster who demanded 100,000 dollars from a TCC official as an alleged "intermediary" from the State Bureau of Investigation for "resolving the issue", claiming to have "connections" with law enforcement officers, was detained in Kyiv, the Prosecutor General's Office, the SBI, and the National Police reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, SBI investigators notified a resident of Kyiv of suspicion of attempted fraud on an especially large scale (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

As reported by the SBI, a resident of the capital was detained, "who tried to fraudulently extort 100,000 US dollars from the head of the department of the district territorial recruitment and social support center of one of the western regions."

The police indicated that the exposed person is a 47-year-old private entrepreneur.

According to the investigation, as stated by the prosecutor's office, the man, using media publications about possible checks of the TCC and SP official's assets, misled the serviceman regarding an alleged criminal proceeding, possible searches, and disclosure of information in the media.

"In December 2025, the man called the TCC serviceman as an alleged "intermediary" from the State Bureau of Investigation," the SBI reported.

"During the conversation, he claimed to have "connections" with law enforcement officers and demanded 100,000 US dollars for "resolving the issue." Later, he agreed to receive 50,000 dollars, threatening to spread compromising materials if he refused," the prosecutor's office said.

"In fact, no such proceeding against the TCC official existed - the man simply invented this story to "earn" money that the serviceman did not have. If he refused to pay, he threatened "criminal prosecution" and also the publication of the victim's personal intimate information in the media, which law enforcement officers allegedly had at their disposal," the SBI added.

The man, as noted by the prosecutor's office, was detained in Kyiv immediately after receiving the agreed amount. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.