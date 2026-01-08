$42.720.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Battles for Andriivka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region: Russians go on assault, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 42 occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

On January 7, the Russians launched a massive and combined assault on the positions of the 71st separate airmobile brigade between Andriivka and Oleksiivka in the Sumy region. The defense forces destroyed five enemy groups and more than a dozen occupiers who tried to break through on quad bikes and on foot, with total losses amounting to 42 people.

Battles for Andriivka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region: Russians go on assault, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 42 occupiers

Since Tuesday, January 7, Russians have launched a massive and combined assault on the positions of the 71st separate airmobile brigade of the 8th Airborne Assault Corps between the settlements of Andriivka and Oleksiivka in the Sumy region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the "Kursk" Group of Forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Five Russian groups approached the positions of Ukrainian troops. But the Defense Forces gave the occupiers a "warm welcome."

Five enemy groups tried to approach the defense line. However, our paratroopers spoiled Christmas for the occupiers in their own style

- the report says.

Later, more than a dozen Russians decided to repeat the old trick with the gas pipe, the Ukrainian military noted.

They rushed forward on ATVs, while infantry approached from the other side. Both groups were successfully destroyed by UAVs and artillery of the 71st separate airmobile brigade and adjacent units. The total losses among the occupiers amounted to 42 units of non-living force

- the report says.

Recall

Russian occupiers are trying to accumulate resources in Serebryansky forest: at the same time, soldiers of the Airborne Assault Troops are cutting off the enemy's logistics.

Yevhen Ustimenko

