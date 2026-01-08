"Russia's mockery of people": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of partners' reaction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack on energy infrastructure, which caused power outages in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, pointing out the importance of partners around the world "reacting to this Russian mockery of people," writes UNN.

"I thank every repair crew, all services that have been working since night to restore electricity, heat, and water supply in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. As of now, power supply in Zaporizhzhia region has been restored and is operating according to schedules. In Dnipropetrovsk region, work continues – in Dnipro, Kamianske, Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, Pavlohrad, and other cities and communities," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "all necessary resources, equipment, and services are involved to rectify the situation." "I instructed Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko to provide all necessary support to local authorities," the President noted.

And it is important that our partners in the world react to this Russian mockery of people. There is no military sense in such strikes on energy, on infrastructure, which leave people without electricity and heating in winter conditions. This is Russia's war precisely against our people, against life in Ukraine - an attempt to break Ukraine - Zelenskyy pointed out.

According to him, "that is why support for our resilience, all forms of assistance to our state must work to the maximum."

Diplomatic talks cannot be a reason to slow down the supply of air defense and equipment that helps protect lives. We are working with partners to ensure an adequate response - the President emphasized.

