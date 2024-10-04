NASA records the most powerful solar flare in recent years

According to NASA, solar flares have a significant impact on networks and pose a risk to space missions.

The day before, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded a solar flare of class X9.1, which is the strongest in the current solar cycle.

According to NASA, these solar flares are intense emissions of energy from the Sun. They can affect “radio communications, power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

The sun released a strong solar flare that reached its peak at the morning of Thursday, October 3, 2024.

NASA explained that Class X outbreaks are the most intense, and the number indicates their intensity.

