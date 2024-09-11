NASA launches solar sail into orbit - a revolutionary technology that could change space travel

The ACS3 solar sail works like a ship's sail, but instead of wind, it uses sunlight. This innovative system can change the way we explore the Universe. The NASA app will help you find ACS3.

Writes UNN with reference to NASA Langley Research Center.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has launched the Advanced Composite Solar Sail System (ACS3) experimental system to test a composite solar sail system in orbit.

A solar sail is designed to use a small amount of radiation pressure provided by sunlight to propel a spacecraft at impressive speeds.

The solar sail is about seven meters long, but when it unfolds, it stretches over 80 square meters.

ACS3 operates at an altitude of 1000 kilometers above the Earth, which is almost twice the height of the International Space Station.

Thus, the spacecraft of the future no longer needs heavy propulsion systems, which makes it possible to carry out missions with a longer duration and lower cost.

NASA's press release also states that “those interested can join the #SpotTheSail campaign by using the NASA app on mobile platforms to find out when the solar sail will be visible based on location.

The US Space Agency also provides a detailed description of how the app can be used.

First, you need to tap Advanced Composite Solar Sail System in the “Selected Missions” section, and then a list of all upcoming sightings for the corresponding location should appear in the bottom navigation bar under “Sightings”. There is also a “Sky View” feature for iOS devices that provides an augmented reality guide designed to locate the solar sail in real time

