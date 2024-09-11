NASA launches solar sail into orbit - a revolutionary technology that could change space travel

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
NASA launches solar sail into orbit - a revolutionary technology that could change space travel

NASA launches solar sail into orbit - a revolutionary technology that could change space travel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11129 views

NASA has launched the ACS3 experimental solar sail system into orbit. The innovative technology uses sunlight to propel spacecraft, which could change the way we explore the universe.

The ACS3 solar sail works like a ship's sail, but instead of wind, it uses sunlight. This innovative system can change the way we explore the Universe. The NASA app will help you find ACS3.

Writes UNN with reference to NASA Langley Research Center.

Writes UNN with reference to NASA Langley Research Center.

Details

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has launched the Advanced Composite Solar Sail System (ACS3) experimental system to test a composite solar sail system in orbit.

HelpHelp

A solar sail is designed to use a small amount of radiation pressure provided by sunlight to propel a spacecraft at impressive speeds.

Image

The solar sail is about seven meters long, but when it unfolds, it stretches over 80 square meters. 

ACS3 operates at an altitude of 1000 kilometers above the Earth, which is almost twice the height of the International Space Station.

ACS3 operates at an altitude of 1000 kilometers above the Earth, which is almost twice the height of the International Space Station.

Thus, the spacecraft of the future no longer needs heavy propulsion systems, which makes it possible to carry out missions with a longer duration and lower cost.

AddendumAddendum

NASA's press release also states that “those interested can join the #SpotTheSail campaign by using the NASA app on mobile platforms to find out when the solar sail will be visible based on location.

The red planet is not a desert world: a huge reservoir of groundwater has been discovered on Mars, and there is other evidence14.08.24, 20:21 • 108176 views

The US Space Agency also provides a detailed description of how the app can be used.

Image

First, you need to tap Advanced Composite Solar Sail System in the "Selected Missions" section, and then a list of all upcoming sightings for the corresponding location should appear in the bottom navigation bar under "Sightings". There is also a "Sky View" feature for iOS devices that provides an augmented reality guide designed to locate the solar sail in real time

NASA astronauts will return to Earth on SpaceX instead of Boeing Starliner24.08.24, 22:44 • 26110 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies

