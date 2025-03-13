NASA launched new missions into space to study the Sun and the origin of the Universe

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17359 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108460 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169690 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106880 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343373 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173634 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144910 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196145 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124884 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108162 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38688 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86391 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24218 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12090 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21095 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17359 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86413 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108460 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169690 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160386 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21112 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24232 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38702 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47321 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135885 views
NASA launched new missions into space to study the Sun and the origin of the Universe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11776 views

NASA sent the SPHEREx telescope into space to study the origin of the Universe and the PUNCH mission to study the solar atmosphere. Both missions launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA launched new missions into space to study the Sun and the origin of the Universe

NASA has launched the SPHEREx infrared space telescope into space to study the origin of the Universe and four small satellites that are part of the PUNCH mission to study the outer atmosphere of the Sun. This was reported by the NASA press service, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the SPHEREx infrared space telescope and four small satellites that are part of the PUNCH mission were sent into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

At NASA, everything is interconnected, and sending SPHEREx and PUNCH on the same rocket doubles the opportunities for incredible scientific research in space. I congratulate both mission teams on exploring space from distant galaxies to our neighboring star. I look forward to the return of data in the coming years

- said Nikki Fox, Deputy Administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Ground controllers have already managed to establish communication with SPHEREx. The telescope will begin its two-year primary mission after an approximately one-month checkout period, during which engineers and scientists will ensure that the spacecraft is functioning properly.

Now we look forward to the scientific discoveries resulting from SPHEREx's exploration of the universe, including understanding how the universe began and where the basic building blocks of life were located

- said Laurie Leshin, Director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

NASA updates forecast for asteroid 2024 YR4: new data on threat to Earth21.02.25, 21:13 • 42440 views

The mission will use spectroscopy to measure the distance to 450 million galaxies in the nearby Universe. Their large-scale distribution was influenced by an event that occurred nearly 14 billion years ago and caused the Universe to expand a trillion trillion times in a fraction of a second after the Big Bang. The mission will also measure the total collective glow of all galaxies in the Universe, providing new insights into how galaxies formed and evolved over cosmic time.

Spectroscopy can also reveal the composition of cosmic objects, and SPHEREx will explore our home galaxy for hidden reservoirs of frozen water ice and other molecules, such as carbon dioxide, that are essential for life as we know it

- the statement reads.

The PUNCH satellites successfully separated approximately 53 minutes after launch and were also contacted. The mission  begins a 90-day commissioning period during which the four satellites will reach the correct orbit and the instruments will be calibrated before scientists begin analyzing images of the solar wind.

During their operation, they will conduct 3D observations of the outer atmosphere of the Sun and its corona to learn how its mass and energy are converted into solar wind - a stream of charged particles that flies out of the Sun in all directions. The mission will study the formation and evolution of space weather phenomena such as coronal mass ejections, which can create storms of energetic particle radiation that can pose a hazard to spacecraft and astronauts.

The space between the planets is not empty. It is full of turbulent solar wind that washes over the Earth. The PUNCH mission is designed to answer fundamental questions about how stars like our Sun create stellar wind and how it leads to dangerous space weather events right here on Earth

- said Craig de Forest, principal investigator of the mission from the Southwest Research Institute.

Total lunar eclipse will coincide with the March "Worm Moon": NASA explained what to expect06.03.25, 11:53 • 25585 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
NASA
Washington, D.C.
California
Falcon 9
