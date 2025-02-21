NASA updates forecast for asteroid 2024 YR4: new data on threat to Earth

NASA has updated its calculations on the probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with our planet and reduced it to 0.28%.

Nasa first raised and then lowered the risk of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with our planet. Now the probability is close to zero.

Update from February 20: New data collected last night (February 19-20) has reduced the probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 impacting in December 2032 to 0.28%. Monitoring is ongoing. -informs NASA

Global space observers have detected an asteroid measuring 40-100 meters. It was pointed out that the risk of a collision between the space body and the Earth was increasing, with the preliminary date of a possible intersection being December 2032. The risk of collision was about 1.3% (previous month's data). Space agencies are considering options for removing or destroying the object.

