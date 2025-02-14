China has started recruiting for a planetary defense force due to the threat of an asteroid that could hit the Earth in 2032

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

China has started recruiting for a planetary defense force due to the threat of an asteroid that could hit the Earth in 2032

China has started recruiting for a planetary defense force due to the threat of an asteroid that could hit the Earth in 2032

Kyiv  •  UNN

China has started recruiting specialists for the planetary defense force due to the asteroid 2024 YR4, which has a 2.2% chance of colliding with Earth in 2032. SASTIND is looking for young graduates to develop monitoring and early warning systems.

China has announced a recruitment drive for its planetary defense force after risk assessments showed that asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit Earth in 2032.

This was reported by The Guardian, UNN.

Details  [1

According to media reports, the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense of China (SASTIND) this week posted online a job advertisement seeking young and motivated graduates specializing in aerospace engineering, international cooperation and asteroid detection.

The recruitment campaign comes amid growing attention to an asteroid that has a low but increasing probability of impacting Earth within seven years. Asteroid 2024 YR4 is at the top of the European and American space agencies' risk lists, and last week analysts raised their estimate of the probability of its impact with Earth from 1.3% to 2.2%.

Image

The UN's Consultative Group on Space Mission Planning, which includes countries with space programs, including China, meets regularly to discuss responses. In announcements posted on WeChat earlier, 16 vacancies at SASTIND were listed, including three for the new “planetary defense force.

They invited applications from recent graduates under the age of 35 who have professional and technical qualifications and a “firm political stance” and support the Chinese Communist Party and an ideology consistent with its leader, Xi Jinping.

The probability of an asteroid collision with the Earth is more than 1%: possible consequences

The job descriptions accompanying the announcements suggest that efforts will be focused on international collaboration and on developing systems for new and experimental technologies.

The planetary defense force job postings are described as “research on monitoring and early warning of near-Earth asteroids,” and require graduates with a master's degree or higher, with specializations in astrophysics, earth and space exploration technology, and aerospace science and engineering. China's aerospace sector is developing, and it is unclear whether the recruitment was related to the asteroid. 

Andrew Jones, a SpaceNews correspondent specializing in the Chinese sector, said the timing of the recruitment appears to have coincided with the opening of 2024 YR4, and the jobs are likely “in addition to the efforts China is already making to develop its planetary defense capabilities.

This includes monitoring and warning systems both on the ground and possibly in space, as well as preparations to test measures such as kinetic impactors to alter the orbits of threatening asteroids

China is also preparing its own asteroid redirect test on a smaller asteroid called 2015 XF261, which is due to take place in 2027. However, Harrison Agrusa, a planetary scientist at the Côte d'Azur Observatory, said there are concerns about the small size of the asteroid targeted by China.

Given what we learned from Dart, a similar strike mission on a much smaller target is likely to completely destroy it. This may not be the best mitigation strategy, as you could potentially create an even bigger problem by turning a single projectile (with a known trajectory) into multiple fragments (with unknown trajectories)

- He said.

Harrison said that there is no need to get overly excited about 2024 YR4, noting that several countries and aerospace organizations are working together on this project.

We know that we have the capability to eliminate such an asteroid, as demonstrated by the Dart mission. So there is no need to be afraid of this asteroid, it just needs to be studied and understood

- believes the planetary scientist.
Image

Asteroid Bennu may collide with Earth in 2182: what will happen to the planet

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

