Asteroid Bennu may collide with Earth in 2182: what will happen to the planet

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 49125 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 97383 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103186 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118977 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100935 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126434 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102929 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113245 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116866 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160056 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104201 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100204 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 72740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108010 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102293 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118960 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160047 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150315 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182479 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102294 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108011 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137244 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139031 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166927 views
Asteroid Bennu may collide with Earth in 2182: what will happen to the planet

Asteroid Bennu may collide with Earth in 2182: what will happen to the planet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114884 views

Scientists have modeled the consequences of a possible impact of the asteroid Bennu on Earth on September 24, 2182. The collision could cause a global winter with a 4°C drop in temperature and food insecurity.

What would happen if the Bennu space rock fell to Earth in 2182: researchers modeled the potential impact of a space asteroid the size of a hill. They also determined the date when the space body could potentially collide with the Earth.

Transmits to UNN with a link to ScienceAlert.

A new study has modeled the consequences of a collision between the asteroid Bennu and the Earth, an event that is unlikely but not completely ruled out. Scientists believe that September 24, 2182 may be the date when there is a real threat of an asteroid collision with the Earth.

For reference

Over the years, asteroids have hit the Earth many times. Space is teeming with rocks, and many of them are carelessly hurtling along trajectories that could lead them to a violent collision with our planet.

NASA astronaut Suni Williams breaks spacewalk record02.02.25, 17:31 • 32235 views

According to NASA, the celestial object, which has been named Bennu, has a 1 in 2,700 chance of colliding with our planet on September 24, 2182. With a diameter of about 500 meters and a mass of 74 million tons, its collision will cause a number of catastrophic consequences. 

A particular threat is the consequences after a possible collision

To understand the effects of future impacts, Dai and Timmerman used the Aleph supercomputer at the university's IBS Center for Climate Physics to model a 500-meter asteroid impact with Earth, including simulations of terrestrial and marine ecosystems that had not been considered in previous simulations.

Scientists have come to a conclusion:

It is not that the Earth will be devastated by the explosion, but what will happen after it. 

Scientists have modeled the fall

A team of scientists has developed climate models to understand the consequences of a possible collision. Experts explain: in fact, Bennu is much smaller than the asteroid that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. But its collision could cause a global winter that would affect food production and the ecological balance.

Half a ton of space debris fell on a village in Kenya03.01.25, 07:12 • 43927 views

The Bennu collision will release millions of tons of dust and aerosols into the atmosphere, blocking sunlight and lowering the global average temperature by up to 4°C.

Image

Such an impact would release 100 to 400 million metric tons of dust into the planet's atmosphere, disrupting the chemical composition of the atmosphere.This would interfere with photosynthesis, and hit the climate like a wrecking ball.

"This is likely to lead to serious disruptions in global food security.

But not everything is so hopeless

Indeed, terrestrial plants are sensitive to such changes and take some time to recover. But algae living in ponds not only recovered faster, recovering within a few months.

Image

The experiment confirmed: 

Algae have grown to volumes that they would not reach under current normal climate conditions.

Explanation on the example of the study

The algae's behavior, the researchers say, is due to the iron content of the asteroid's dust and dust from material ejected from Earth during the impact, a nutrient that helped the simulated algae thrive.

This was especially true for marine diatoms, which feed on zooplankton, indicating a possible way to mitigate food security.

It is impossible to say for sure how often our planet has been hit by large asteroids in its history. Craters are eroded and covered by erosion processes. Some large rocks explode in midair, leaving only debris that is difficult to identify in the geologic record unless you look for it.

However, scientists believe that humanity as a whole is likely to survive the encounter with the Benn asteroid.

Image

Addendum

NASA and other space agencies have developed strategies to reduce the risk of collision. The OSIRIS-REx mission allowed for an in-depth study of the asteroid and samples of its composition, which facilitates the planning of future deflection missions. An example of this is the DART mission, which in 2022 managed to change the asteroid's trajectory by colliding with the probe. This type of technology could be used in the future to change Bennu's orbit if it is determined that its course poses a real danger to Earth.

The probability of an asteroid collision with the Earth is more than 1%: possible consequences31.01.25, 10:28 • 25536 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologiesUNN Lite
earthEarth
nasaNASA

