NASA astronaut Suni Williams breaks spacewalk record

NASA astronaut Suni Williams breaks spacewalk record

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32236 views

Sunita Williams broke the women's record for the longest spacewalk - more than 60 hours and 21 minutes. Due to a malfunction of the Boeing Starliner, the astronaut is forced to stay on the ISS for 234 days instead of the planned week.

Sweeney Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore were stuck in space for 234 days due to a technical malfunction of the Boeing capsule that brought them to the station.

Transmits to UNN with reference to ANSA.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has set a new women's space record: she has officially become the woman who has spent the longest time outside the International Space Station, breaking the record at 60 hours and 21 minutes. The previous record holder was Peggy Whitson, who spent 60 hours and 21 minutes on field missions.

For reference

A mission on the International Space Station (ISS) lasting only one week has exceeded 234 days due to technical complications. Astronauts Suni Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore had been on the station for many months due to problems with a Boeing capsule that returned to Earth without its passengers.

On January 30, Sunita Williams, along with Butch Wilmore, managed to remove a faulty radio communication unit outside the International Space Station (ISS). According to NASA, this was the 274th spacewalk to service the International Space Station since 1998.

Both professionals will have to wait until next March to return home.

“I've been here for a long time, and now I was trying to remember what it was like to walk. I didn't walk. I didn't sit. I didn't lie down,” said Suni Williams via a video call with students from Needham High School in Massachusetts.

Recall

NASA astronauts Wilmore and Williams will return from the ISS on the SpaceX Crew Dragon in February 2025. This decision was made due to a malfunction of the Boeing Starliner, which will return without a crew.

