Musk wants to start a "legion" of children to prepare for the apocalypse and master Mars

The mother of one of Musk's children told the Wall Street Journal that the tech billionaire wants a "legion" of children to prepare for the apocalypse. In addition, the American businessman is apparently preparing to go to Mars to master the planet.

The CEO and founder of Tesla is said to have had at least 14 children from four different women:

6 with Canadian writer Jennifer Justine Wilson;

3 with another Canadian singer Grimes;

4 with Shivon Zilis, who works as a technical manager at Musk's neurotechnology company Neuralink;

1 - with conservative American writer Ashley St. Clair.

Elon Musk calls his brood of children a "legion", borrowing the term from the Roman Empire, where it meant a large military unit that helped expand the territory of the empire.

Musk's son with Sen-Clair is named Romulus, who was one of the two mythical founders of Rome. Sources close to the founder of SpaceX told the magazine that the actual number of his children is "much larger than what is publicly known."

In the past, Musk has supported the belief of "birth," saying that civilizations are in danger due to declining populations. "I think in most countries we should see this as the biggest problem to solve," Musk said at an event in Saudi Arabia last year.

The Masks are reported to be interested in so-called third world countries with higher birth rates than the US and Europe.

People familiar with the matter said Musk sees his role as "helping more people nurture the earth with higher intelligence."

