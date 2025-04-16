Musk wants to start a "legion" of children to prepare for the apocalypse and master Mars

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15779 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61486 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163287 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83975 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113808 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89537 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141354 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123508 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39000 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62921 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43016 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163287 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154599 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141354 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123508 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41201 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41507 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41964 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43730 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Musk wants to start a "legion" of children to prepare for the apocalypse and master Mars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2300 views

Elon Musk wants to have many children to prepare humanity for a possible apocalypse and colonisation of Mars. He already has at least 14 children with different women.

Musk wants to start a "legion" of children to prepare for the apocalypse and master Mars

Elon Musk wants to save humanity - with the help of interplanetary rockets and babies.

UNN reports with reference to WSJ.

Details

The mother of one of Musk's children told the Wall Street Journal that the tech billionaire wants a "legion" of children to prepare for the apocalypse. In addition, the American businessman is apparently preparing to go to Mars to master the planet.

The CEO and founder of Tesla is said to have had at least 14 children from four different women:

  • 6 with Canadian writer Jennifer Justine Wilson;
    • 3 with another Canadian singer Grimes;
      • 4 with Shivon Zilis, who works as a technical manager at Musk's neurotechnology company Neuralink;
        • 1 - with conservative American writer Ashley St. Clair.

          Elon Musk calls his brood of children a "legion", borrowing the term from the Roman Empire, where it meant a large military unit that helped expand the territory of the empire.

          Musk's son with Sen-Clair is named Romulus, who was one of the two mythical founders of Rome. Sources close to the founder of SpaceX told the magazine that the actual number of his children is "much larger than what is publicly known."

          In the past, Musk has supported the belief of "birth," saying that civilizations are in danger due to declining populations. "I think in most countries we should see this as the biggest problem to solve," Musk said at an event in Saudi Arabia last year.

          Perseverance rover conquers new heights on the Red Planet13.12.24, 17:47 • 16455 views

          The Masks are reported to be interested in so-called third world countries with higher birth rates than the US and Europe.

          People familiar with the matter said Musk sees his role as "helping more people nurture the earth with higher intelligence."

          Let us remind you

          The Trump administration has proposed to cut NASA's funding in 2026 by almost half, to $3.9 billion. A number of important initiatives will be discontinued, including the return of soil from Mars.

          SpaceX plans to launch Starship to Mars in 2026 with Super Heavy. Optimus will help with technical tasks. The first human landing is possible in 2029-2031.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          News of the WorldTechnologies
          SpaceX Starship
          Neuralink
          SpaceX
          Mars
          NASA
          Tesla, Inc.
          Elon Musk
          Saudi Arabia
          United States
