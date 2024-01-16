ukenru
CNN: Trump wins the Iowa caucuses

CNN: Trump wins the Iowa caucuses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32882 views

Donald Trump has won the Iowa Republican caucuses, receiving 16 delegates, CNN reports. Thus, rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have four delegates each, and 16 seats are still up for grabs.

Donald Trump has won the Republican caucuses in Iowa, where the first votes were held to elect a single candidate from the Republican Party in the US presidential election. This is reported by CNN with reference to preliminary vote counts and polls, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, according to the results calculated at the time of publication, the former US president will already have 16 delegates from Iowa at the Republican Conference, which will elect a single candidate from the party.

At the same time, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have four delegates each. Another 16 delegates from the state remain unallocated.

Add

The voting in the Iowa Republican caucuses held on Monday was the first among other states in America. In order to win the Republican nomination for the presidential election, a candidate must receive at least 1,215 of the 2,429 delegates who will vote for him or her at the party's conference.

Trump takes the lead in the primaries - polls14.01.24, 23:51 • 31662 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World

