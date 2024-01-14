Trump takes the lead in the primaries - polls
Kyiv • UNN
Trump is leading in the primary polls, enjoying strong support from Republicans who consider him the most qualified candidate.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is ahead of his Republican rivals in key popularity indicators ahead of the U.S. presidential primary season. This is evidenced by a poll released on Sunday, ABC News writes, UNN reports.
Details
Trump has a high rating among Republicans on three counts: he has the best chance of winning in November, is a strong leader, and is the most qualified candidate from the party.
The former U.S. president is also ahead of his Republican opponents, with a smaller margin, on two other indicators: empathy and shared values. And seven out of 10 Republicans and GOP supporters report having a generally positive view of Trump.
According to the survey, a total of 72% of adults who support the Republican Party would be satisfied with Trump's candidacy. It is noted that in May this figure was 75%.
61% of respondents would be satisfied with Ron Desantis. Other candidates have lower rates:
- Nikki Haley - 48%;
- Vivek Ramaswamy - 44%;
- Chris Christie (who withdrew his candidacy on Wednesday) - 23%;
- Asa Hutchinson - 17%.
For reference
Primaries are the first stage of a two-tiered voting system in which a political party selects a single candidate to run in the general election.
