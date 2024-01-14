Trump takes the lead in the primaries - polls

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is ahead of his Republican rivals in key popularity indicators ahead of the U.S. presidential primary season. This is evidenced by a poll released on Sunday, ABC News writes, UNN reports.

Trump has a high rating among Republicans on three counts: he has the best chance of winning in November, is a strong leader, and is the most qualified candidate from the party.

The former U.S. president is also ahead of his Republican opponents, with a smaller margin, on two other indicators: empathy and shared values. And seven out of 10 Republicans and GOP supporters report having a generally positive view of Trump.

According to the survey, a total of 72% of adults who support the Republican Party would be satisfied with Trump's candidacy. It is noted that in May this figure was 75%.

61% of respondents would be satisfied with Ron Desantis. Other candidates have lower rates:

Nikki Haley - 48%;

Vivek Ramaswamy - 44%;

Chris Christie (who withdrew his candidacy on Wednesday) - 23%;

Asa Hutchinson - 17%.

Primaries are the first stage of a two-tiered voting system in which a political party selects a single candidate to run in the general election.

