Court orders Trump to pay The New York Times $400,000

New York Supreme Court Judge Robert Reed ordered former US President Donald Trump to pay The New York Times nearly $400,000 in legal fees after losing a lawsuit against the publication. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The judge said that he determined the amount of USD 392,638 after considering several aspects, including "the complexity of the issues presented in the lawsuit" and the reputation of the newspaper's lawyers.

It is noted that in 2018, The New York Times published an investigation into the former US president's involvement in "dubious tax schemes.

In response, Donald Trump accused the three journalists who wrote the article in collaboration with his niece Mary Trump of a "personal vendetta" against him.

The former White House chief executive also filed a $100 million lawsuit against the newspaper and his niece, accusing them of an "insidious conspiracy" to obtain his tax information.

Last year, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, stating that the allegations in the lawsuit "do not comply with constitutional law.

Addendum

The publication notes that a series of articles on Trump's financial affairs won the Pulitzer Prize.

Recall

In October last year, former US President Donald Trump was fined $5,000 after his defamatory social media post about a key court official remained on his campaign website for weeks, despite a judge ordering it removed.

Unidentified persons threatened to blow up the house of a judge who is leading a case against Trump