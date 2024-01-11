Unidentified persons threatened to blow up the house of a judge who is leading a case against Trump

Unknown persons threatened to blow up the house of New York judge Arthur Engoron, who is leading the case against former US President Donald Trump, a few hours before the court hearing. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

"We know that there was a bomb threat against Judge Engoron," said Al Baker, a spokesman for the court's administration.

It is noted that of the Nassau County, New York, police responded to the incident. Law enforcement officers with a bomb squad are dealing with this issue.

Despite the threats, the court expects Engoron to attend the hearing and continue the case against Trump.

CNN also found out that the threat to blow up the house was part of a series of intimidation that began last fall.

Since October 3, when Trump posted a baseless accusation against clerk Engoron on social media, threats against the judge "have increased exponentially. One of the judge's clerks has also received threats.

A judicial captain in New York City assigned to the Department of Public Safety's Judicial Threat Assessment Unit emphasized that the threats against the judge and his clerk are "considered serious and credible.

According to him, Engoron receives 20 to 30 calls a day on his personal cell phone and 30 to 50 messages daily on social media platforms and two personal email addresses.

Former US President Donald Trump is accused of submitting false statements to bankers and insurers and overstating his wealth by up to $2.23 billion.