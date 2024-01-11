ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Unidentified persons threatened to blow up the house of a judge who is leading a case against Trump

Unidentified persons threatened to blow up the house of a judge who is leading a case against Trump

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the Trump case, received a bomb threat to his home before the hearing

Unknown persons threatened to blow up the house of New York judge Arthur Engoron, who is leading the case against former US President Donald Trump, a few hours before the court hearing. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

"We know that there was a bomb threat against Judge Engoron," said Al Baker, a spokesman for the court's administration.

It is noted that of the Nassau County, New York, police responded to the incident. Law enforcement officers with a bomb squad are dealing with this issue.

Despite the threats, the court expects Engoron to attend the hearing and continue the case against Trump.

Addendum

CNN also found out that the threat to blow up the house was part of a series of intimidation that began last fall. 

Since October 3, when Trump posted a baseless accusation against clerk Engoron on social media, threats against the judge "have increased exponentially.  One of the judge's clerks has also received threats.

21.10.23, 03:20 • 230897 views

A judicial captain in New York City assigned to the Department of Public Safety's Judicial Threat Assessment Unit emphasized that the threats against the judge and his clerk are "considered serious and credible.

According to him, Engoron receives 20 to 30 calls a day on his personal cell phone and 30 to 50 messages daily on social media platforms and two personal email addresses.

Recall

Former US President Donald Trump is accused of submitting false statements to bankers and insurers and overstating his wealth by up to $2.23 billion.

