The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced near Pokrovsk, the occupiers are pressing in 5 directions - Institute for the Study of War (maps)

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have recently advanced near Pokrovsk. At the same time, there is progress on the part of the Russian invaders near Novopavlivka, Kurakhovo and Velyka Novoselka, as well as in the Kursk and Belgorod regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Russia

Russian troops in the Kursk region recently advanced along Gora Street in the center of Gornal, as evidenced by geolocational footage published on April 26.

On April 26, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, said that the Russian troops allegedly ousted all Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region, and allegedly captured Gornal (southwest of Sudzha).

On the same day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russian statements, and noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine retain undefined positions in the Kursk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on April 26, Ukrainian troops repelled 5 Russian attacks in the region.

DeepState denied the occupation of the Kursk region but acknowledged that the situation there is not the best

On April 26, Russian "military correspondents" also reported that fighting continued near Oleshnya (northwest of Gornal), Guyevo (south of Sudzha near the international border) and the Monastery of St. Nicholas (southwest of Guyevo).

Russian troops probably recently captured Popivka in the northwest of the Belgorod region. This is indicated by geolocational footage published on April 26. This was also reported by the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Gerasimov and several Russian bloggers.

NASA Fire Information for Resource Management (FIRMS) data show heat anomalies near Popovka, detected by satellites since April 20, indicating that fighting is ongoing in the area.

"Northern Axis"

On April 26, the Russian invaders continued ground attacks in the north of the Sumy region, but did not advance. On April 25 and 26, Russian troops attacked in the area of Zhuravka, Bilovod and Lokni.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian border detachment said on April 26 that the Russians launch 50 to 100 missile and planning strikes on the Sumy region every day and use fiber-optic drones in the area.

The spokesman also noted that Russian troops currently do not have sufficient personnel and equipment to conduct a major offensive operation in the Sumy region.

Eastern Ukraine. Operation of the Russian Federation No. 1 - Kharkiv region

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian forces reported any ground action in the Kharkiv region on April 26.

Operation of the Russian Federation No. 2 - Luhansk region

On April 26, the Russian occupiers continued to advance in the Kupyansk direction, but were unable to advance.

Spokesman for the Kharkiv group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Pavlo Shamshin, said on April 26 that the Defense Forces recently repelled Russia's attempts to establish pontoon bridges across the Oskil River.

Shamshin noted that the occupiers are particularly active near Dvorychna (northeast of Kupyansk). He also said that the Russian troops are concentrating their strikes along the P-79 Kupyansk-Dvorychna highway southwest of Zakhidny (north of Kupyansk), but unsuccessfully - due to the lack of pontoon bridges.

On April 26, the Russian invaders continued to advance in the Borova direction, but did not advance. Russian troops attacked in the area of Zagryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka, near Nadiya, Novoegorivka, Druzhlyubivka, Chervonoshchyna, Novosergiyivka and Grekivka on April 25 and 26.

On April 26, the Russian occupiers continued to advance in the Lyman direction, but were unsuccessful and did not advance. On April 25 and 26, Russian troops attacked in the area of the settlements of Ridkodub, Nove, Glushchenkove, Novomykhailivka, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka and Kolodyazi, as well as in the Torske area.

Operation of the Russian Federation No. 3 - Donetsk region

On April 26, the Russian invaders advanced in the Siversk direction, but did not advance. Russian troops attacked in the area of Bilogorivka, Grigorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske on April 25 and 26.

On April 26, the Russian invaders continued offensive actions in the direction of Chasovoy Yar, but were unable to advance. On April 25 and 26, Russian troops advanced near Chasovoy Yar itself, in the direction of Markovo, near Kurdyumivka, Bila Gora and Stupochky.

On April 26, Russian troops continued offensive actions in the Toretsk direction, but were unsuccessful.

Russian occupiers attacked near Toretsk itself, advanced in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Dachny and Druzhba, on Diliivka, in the area of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Berezivka and on Romanivka, in the area of Leonidivka, Yelizavetivka, Tarasivka and Shcherbynivka on April 25 and 26.

Russian "military correspondents" claimed that Putin's troops allegedly advanced to the former "Berezka" pioneer camp in the western part of Toretsk, and that the capture of the camp would allow Russian troops to put pressure on Ukrainian positions near Dachny and Diliivka.

Recently, the Defense Forces of Ukraine advanced in the Pokrovsk direction. As shown by the geolocational footage published on April 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced north of Mykolaivka (southeast of Pokrovsk).

Russian troops advanced in the area of Promin, Myrolyubivka, Novotoretske and towards Malynivka, attacked near Lysivka and Dachensky, near Udachny and Kotlyny on April 25 and 26.

A Ukrainian serviceman operating in the Pokrovsk direction said on April 26 that Russian troops rarely use armored vehicles, occasionally use motorcycles and electric scooters, and mainly conduct infantry assaults in this area. He noted that the occupiers usually conduct infantry assaults in groups of one to 15 people.

Russian invaders recently advanced in the Novopavlivka direction. Geolocational footage published on April 25 and 26 shows that the Russians advanced northeast and northwest of Nadiivka (east of Novopavlivka).

On April 25 and 26, Russian troops advanced in the area of Uspenivka and Novoleksandrivka, in the area of Kotlyarivka and Nadiivka, in the area of Bogdanivka and Preobrazhenka. A Russian blogger said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked near Uspenivka.

Russian occupiers recently advanced in the Kurakhiv direction. As shown by geolocational footage published on April 26, Russian troops advanced south of Bagatyr (southwest of Kurakhove) during a motorized assault using 18 motorcycles and 10 civilian vehicles.

The tactical group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Vugledar" reported that during the assault, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 15 motorcycles and damaged 9 units of enemy equipment.

On April 25 and 26, Russian troops advanced near Constantinople, Rozliv and Odradne. A Russian "military correspondent" claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked near Bagatyr (southwest of Kurakhove) and Odradne.

Russian occupiers advanced slightly in the direction of Velyka Novoselka. Geolocational footage published on April 25 shows that the Russians advanced southeast of Vilne Pole (northwest of Velyka Novoselka).

On April 25 and 26, Russian troops attacked near Dniproenerhiya, Vesele and Vilne Pole, as well as near Novoselka.

"Southern Axis"

On April 26, the Russian occupiers continued offensive actions in the west of the Zaporizhzhya region, but did not advance. On April 25 and 26, Russian troops attacked in the area of Novodanilivka, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

On April 26, Russian troops also conducted limited ground attacks in the Kherson direction.

The situation at the front

Since the beginning of the day, April 26, 162 combat clashes took place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 59 assaults. Fierce fighting is also taking place in the Lyman and Toretsk directions, as well as in the Kursk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the evening report the day before