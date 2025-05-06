Trump Administration Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Seeking to Restrict Abortion Pills - NYT

The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked the court to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to restrict access to abortion pills. This was reported by The News York Times, reports UNN.

Details

This is the first time that the US presidential administration has publicly spoken out on this issue. The lawsuit was filed by the Attorneys General of three states — Missouri, Idaho and Kansas — to Judge Matthew J. Kachmarik of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas. He was appointed by Trump, who opposes abortion, the publication said.

According to Mary Ziegler, a law professor and abortion law expert at the University of California, the Trump administration's actions are unexpected. She considers it an attempt to "buy time" and allows the Trump administration to delay expressing its views on mifepristone and control the process of using this drug.

Addition

Donald Trump's wife Melania in her memoirs spoke out for women's right to abortion. Her position contradicts the views of her husband, who promoted the restriction of abortions in the US during his first presidential term.

Also, UNN reported that in the US, a district judge declared unconstitutional the law, which prohibited abortions in almost all cases.