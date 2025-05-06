Trump Administration Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Seeking to Restrict Abortion Pills - NYT

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
08:22 AM • 12307 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 19556 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 42402 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 28731 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 30126 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 52697 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 125201 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 192217 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 192063 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 177467 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
2m/s
58%
749 mm
Popular news

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 24852 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 33386 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 25720 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 28725 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24384 views
Publications

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 42312 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 90836 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 192185 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 192033 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 240065 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 2550 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 10328 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24689 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 17364 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 81744 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

The New York Times

The Washington Post

Brent Crude

Trump Administration Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Seeking to Restrict Abortion Pills - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5296 views

The Trump administration has publicly commented for the first time on a lawsuit by three states seeking to restrict access to abortion pills. Experts believe this is an attempt to buy time.

Trump Administration Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Seeking to Restrict Abortion Pills - NYT

The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked the court to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to restrict access to abortion pills. This was reported by The News York Times, reports UNN.

Details

This is the first time that the US presidential administration has publicly spoken out on this issue. The lawsuit was filed by the Attorneys General of three states — Missouri, Idaho and Kansas — to Judge Matthew J. Kachmarik of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas. He was appointed by Trump, who opposes abortion, the publication said.

According to Mary Ziegler, a law professor and abortion law expert at the University of California, the Trump administration's actions are unexpected. She considers it an attempt to "buy time" and allows the Trump administration to delay expressing its views on mifepristone and control the process of using this drug.

Addition

Donald Trump's wife Melania in her memoirs spoke out for women's right to abortion. Her position contradicts the views of her husband, who promoted the restriction of abortions in the US during his first presidential term.

Also, UNN reported that in the US, a district judge declared unconstitutional the law, which prohibited abortions in almost all cases.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

HealthNews of the World
Kansas
Missouri
Idaho
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$61.75
Bitcoin
$94,370.70
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.19
Золото
$3,385.30
Ethereum
$1,801.73