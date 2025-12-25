Google launches new Gmail feature: users will be able to change their email address

$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15832 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 17906 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 20802 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 17005 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 15819 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13269 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49323 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 66517 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32362 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53992 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 16543 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 15373 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 16688 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15270 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 17725 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15829 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49321 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 36005 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 66514 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 53990 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 1832 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 8520 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15293 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 16710 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 20251 views
Financial Times

Google launches new Gmail feature: users will be able to change their email address

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Google is rolling out a new feature that allows Gmail users to change their email address from the "@gmail.com" domain to a new one, while keeping the same Google account. The old address will become an alias, and emails will arrive in the same "Inbox" folder.

Google launches new Gmail feature: users will be able to change their email address

Google will soon allow users to change their Gmail email address. This is reported by Business Standard, writes UNN.

Details

According to information published on Google's support page, users will be able to change their current address with the "@gmail.com" domain to a new one with a different username, while maintaining the same Google account.

The company explained that after changing the address, the old email will automatically become an "alias." This means that emails sent to both the old and new Gmail addresses will arrive in the same "Inbox" folder.

Users will also be able to sign in to Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Drive, and Google Play using any of these addresses.

Google integrates Gemini 3 Flash into search and applications to speed up work17.12.25, 20:21 • 3191 view

The company stated that the new feature will be rolled out gradually. It is emphasized that no user data - photos, emails, messages, and files associated with the account - will be lost.

However, there are some limitations. Users will not be able to change or delete the new Gmail address for 12 months after it is changed. Each account can change the "@gmail.com" address only three times, meaning a total of four Gmail addresses can be associated with an account. Some older services, such as Calendar events created before the change, may continue to show the old email address.

Previously, most Gmail users were unable to change their email address, while account holders with third-party addresses could use this option.

Google stops scanning the dark web for data leaks: date and advice to users announced16.12.25, 16:16 • 3086 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
