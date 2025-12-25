Google launches new Gmail feature: users will be able to change their email address

Google will soon allow users to change their Gmail email address. This is reported by Business Standard, writes UNN.

Details

According to information published on Google's support page, users will be able to change their current address with the "@gmail.com" domain to a new one with a different username, while maintaining the same Google account.

The company explained that after changing the address, the old email will automatically become an "alias." This means that emails sent to both the old and new Gmail addresses will arrive in the same "Inbox" folder.

Users will also be able to sign in to Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Drive, and Google Play using any of these addresses.

The company stated that the new feature will be rolled out gradually. It is emphasized that no user data - photos, emails, messages, and files associated with the account - will be lost.

However, there are some limitations. Users will not be able to change or delete the new Gmail address for 12 months after it is changed. Each account can change the "@gmail.com" address only three times, meaning a total of four Gmail addresses can be associated with an account. Some older services, such as Calendar events created before the change, may continue to show the old email address.

Previously, most Gmail users were unable to change their email address, while account holders with third-party addresses could use this option.

