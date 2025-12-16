$42.250.05
Google stops scanning the dark web for data leaks: date and advice to users announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Google is shutting down its reporting program that scanned the dark web for confidential information leaks. From January 15 next year, Google will no longer scan the dark web, and from February 16, 2026, the reports will be completely closed.

Google stops scanning the dark web for data leaks: date and advice to users announced

Google is shutting down its reporting program that scanned the dark web for leaked sensitive information. This is reported by UNN with reference to Google Support.

Details

From January 15 next year, Google will no longer scan the dark web for leaks, and from February 16, 2026, all available reports on this topic will be completely closed.

- the company's statement reads.

Google explains this by the need to focus on tools that provide users with clearer and more practical steps to protect information online. They added that although the report contained general data, feedback indicated a lack of practical advice or specific recommendations for action.

Instead, users are encouraged to use other protection tools, such as passkeys, authentication apps, password managers, password leak checking tools, and so on.

At the same time, Google will continue to monitor and protect users from online threats, including the dark web. The company will also create tools to help protect users' personal information.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Google was sued. It is accused of using its AI-powered Gemini assistant to illegally track users' private Gmail messages.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Google