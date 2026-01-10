$42.990.27
Apple shares on the verge of longest losing streak since 1991

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Apple Inc. shares fell for the eighth consecutive session on January 9, approaching their longest losing streak since 1991. Investors are concerned about the company's lagging position in the AI race and rising component costs.

Apple shares on the verge of longest losing streak since 1991

Apple Inc. shares are nearing a record low that has stood for over three decades. On Friday, January 9, the tech giant's stock fell another 1.1%, marking its eighth consecutive session of decline. If the decline continues on the next trading day, it will be the longest losing streak since 1991. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Investors are concerned that Apple is lagging in the global artificial intelligence race. Although the company has presented its own AI solutions, the market perceives them as catching up compared to the successes of Alphabet and Microsoft. In 2025, Apple's shares have risen by only 9%, significantly trailing the S&P 500 index, which has added 16%.

Grok disabled image generation for most X social network users09.01.26, 21:14 • 2224 views

An additional pressure factor was the rising cost of components. High demand for memory chips from data center developers for AI has caused a shortage and price increase for consumer electronics manufacturers. Since the beginning of the current series of failures, Apple's capitalization has decreased by more than 5%.

Context and comparison

Similar eight-day losing streaks have occurred with the company in 1998, 2016, 2022, and early 2025, but a nine-day decline has not been recorded in the last 34 years. At the same time, Evercore ISI analysts urge not to rush to negative forecasts, expecting a strong quarterly report from the company at the end of January.

Amid Apple's decline, Alphabet (Google) surpassed it in market capitalization, moving the iPhone manufacturer to third place in the list of the world's most valuable companies. 

Meta to power its AI data centers with 6.6 GW of nuclear energy09.01.26, 23:15 • 1362 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyTechnologies
Technology
Trend
Brand
Alphabet Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
Microsoft
Apple Inc.